Children, and their parents, were patiently waiting to meet Wildlife Safari’s creepiest ambassadors Saturday at the Ford Room in the Roseburg Public Library.
“We have a snake, we have a tarantula and we have a few other animals that people go ‘eww’ at,” said Julianne Rose, Wildlife Safari’s lead educator, during the presentation.
Those in attendance were able to touch most of the animals that were brought out, including a Madagascar hissing cockroach, rats and a California king snake.
“I like the snake, because it’s soft,” 11-year-old Jay’Allen Stanley-Hall said. Jay’Allen, who attends Winchester Elementary and was one of the older children in attendance, had been to a previous Wildlife Safari presentation and really likes the animals.
The crowd also had an opportunity to ask questions, which included, “Where is his butt?” about Kingsley the California king snake. The answer: just below the tail and they only defecate once a week.
Before the presentation got started some eagle-eyed observers in the crowd noticed a cat carrier underneath the table.
Rose asked the crowd to guess what they though may be in there. Answers varied from chicken to kitten to baby lion. But instead, the carrier held Alex the Virginia opossum.
Educators Rose, Amanda Alyea and Zaira Corral from Wildlife Safari shared facts such as tarantula eating liquified bug guts and stories about the animal ambassadors at the presentation.
Wildlife Safari came in place of the twice weekly Storytime. Storytime, which includes stories, songs and other activities will resume every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
