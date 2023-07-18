The Roseburg Rod and Gun Club pavilion transformed into an extraterrestrial training ground for young astronauts complete with a starport, a rocket ship and a UFO – all made with donated materials ranging from lumber and plastic to electronic odds-and-ends to create an engaging atmosphere for four days of summer day camp activities.
Cub Scout Day Camp kicked off July 11 with events and activities planned through July 14. Camp attendees, from kindergarteners to fifth graders, participated in an obstacle course, team-building activities, planet identification, slime-making, BB gun and archery ranges and more.
This year’s theme of Scouting Among the Stars informed the development of activities.
Pack 199 Cubmaster Cheyne Rossbach said with 25 kids registered for camp this summer, a major goal for coordinators is to rebuild the roster of interested campers since former summers regularly hosted 80 to 100 kids. He expressed how meaningful these hands-on activities and team-working environments are for young kids.
“This is an opportunity for kids to come out and learn how to cooperate and work together and accomplish really neat projects and activities,” Rossbach said. “It’s incredibly enriching outside of their school year during the summer months that it gives them something well-organized and creative that gets them off the electronic devices and outside doing stuff in the outdoors. That’s one of the big things is trying to encourage exploring the outdoors, nature and science.”
Jerry Kingore has been helping facilitate camp events on and off since his wife Sandra began the Roseburg-area program in 1979. He directed the camp from 1981 to 1993 with Sandra operating as the program director. Jerry returned to camp direction from 1996 to 2000 before transitioning into leading shooting sport activities. He said the camp has always focused on sharing valuable skills with Scouts while making fun and positive memories.
“It’s a wonderful experience — they can’t get this stuff anywhere else,” Kingore said. “It’s a lot of fun for the kids. I don’t think we’ve ever had kids that have gone away and said ‘I hate it.’”
For the last seven years, Marla Windish has been the camp director in charge of scouting locations, collecting donations, recruiting and training volunteers and tying up the odds-and-ends of camp facilitation. Her three children have all attended Cub Camp and for her, the cyclical nature of Scouts joining young then growing through troop programs to return and volunteer as an adult is a large factor in the success of these camp programs.
“It’s always a relief to get to this point because the hard work is done. Getting it all put together, getting all the volunteers together and trained — that is the really hard, stressful part,” Windish said. “Once you get to the event, it’s like the light at the end of the tunnel. I always look forward to seeing the fruits of our labor, seeing they’re actually enjoying it and seeing that things work.”
Katrina Rossbach, first-time program director, said the planning and preparation processes for putting together camp activities took about 10 months in total. She helped plan crafting activities, coordinated and participated in the building of large-scale props such as the rocketship and UFO and built lesson plans for Scouts so the activities related back to the theme of the camp, all while homeschooling her three children and participating in Pack 199’s regular weekly meetings. For her, it’s rewarding to see the camp move from the planning process all the way to completion.
“That’s the biggest excitement and thrill for me is that the kids are loving this. They’re loving the activities, they’re loving the games. It’s phenomenal to see how many people have come out to enjoy camp this year,” she said. “Coming into this, I took it from the stance of ‘if I was a kid, what would excite me at camp? What would I be thrilled to see when I came out to camp?’ My little kid at heart just really wanted a UFO and a rocket ship. It makes me tear up, it’s just so exciting. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Cub Camp plans to return next year and hopes for a larger crowd of both interested Cubs and excited volunteers.
While the camp is hosted through the Doug Fir District of the Oregon Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America, registered campers do not need to be a member of the Scouts in order to participate. The cost of registration for Scout troop members is $100 and non-Scouts can register for $120. The program also offers a Campership — a scholarship that specifically aids in registration costs for low-income families to assist with fees for the camp and for joining Scout troops.
“Scouts is alive and well and these kinds of events, anything that has to do with the youth, takes lots of people and volunteers,” Windish said. “We’re all volunteers and if we can’t get volunteers to help, these kids have nothing.”
