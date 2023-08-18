DAYS CREEK — Hot dogs, ice cream and smiles were all around the Days Creek Charter School campus Thursday as students and their families mingled with faculty and administrators, jumped in bounce houses, played giant Jenga and checked out a school bus at the Days Creek Back-to-School Bash. The event aimed to get students and their families acquainted with fellow classmates and faculty before the start of the school year Monday. It also served as an open opportunity for community members to renew their involvement with the school and reconnect with each other. Interim Superintendent Joe La Fountaine said the goal of this event is to elevate the typical back-to-school gatherings usually seen around the start of the school year. “We are taking it up three notches to this Back-to-School Bash thing,” he said. He said the coordination of this event started with a group of about five faculty and grew into about 25 people taking on different roles to make the event a success. “It’s just been amazing to me how an idea has snowballed into such a big thing,” La Fountaine said. “I’m tickled about it because it also kind of tells me that there is the interest and the desire in the community to come back.” La Fountaine said the goal of the event was to “knock the post-COVID dust off of education,” by opening the school back up to the community in hopes of re-engaging residents with the school that La Fountaine said is the “center of our community.” “We are opening this up and we are kicking off our year in as grand a fashion as we can muster and we’re gonna have a great time all year but we’re going to get it started right now,” La Fountaine said. “This is going to be the indication of how things are going to be this way forward in Days Creek so I’m excited for it.“ Dawna Connor, accounts payable and board secretary for Days Creek, was working at a table collecting the $15 elementary school supply fee that allows the district to purchase all the necessary supplies for the school year save for a water bottle, a backpack and a pair of gym shoes that families provide for themselves. “I think it’s going to be pretty good, it looks like there’s a lot of people showing up so far,” Connor said. “I think we’re getting ready, it’s been a little hectic this week but it’s good.” Virginia Buckner and her granddaughter, sixth-grader Surennity, enjoyed freshly popped popcorn at the event. Three of the Buckner children attend Days Creek Charter School and Virginia Buckner said she likes the district because “it’s a community, a family.” “It’s awesome,” she said of the back-to-school event. “This is awesome to get to know the parents, to get to know the kids so it’s nice to see the parents that go with the kids that your kids play with.” Surennity said she is looking forward to the upcoming school year when she can hone her math and reading skills with her fellow classmates. “I think it’s really fun and I’m really, really excited to come to school,” Surennity said. “(I’m looking forward to) having fun with my friends and learning all the stuff and it’s kind of exciting for me for the change in classes.” Students and their families spent the evening cooling down with misters, sharing summer stories and preparing for the upcoming school year by getting lockers assigned, meeting teachers and connecting with classmates and parents. “We’re gonna have an amazing year and this won’t be the last time you hear about Days Creek,” La Fountaine said. “We’re going to have a great year.”
Days Creek kicks off school year with Back-to-School Bash
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
React to this story:
Tags
Hannarose McGuinness
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
-
Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast
-
Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam
-
Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion
-
Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history
-
UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.