See what Douglas County 4-H has to offer at the 4-H Fun Round-Up 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Umpqua Valley Farmers’ Market, 1771 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Explore the opportunities that 4-H offers youth and adults in Douglas County and join the fun. There will be a petting zoo, games, make and takes, as well as information on how you can become involved in our program.
4-H programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Some of the project areas and events kids can participate in are: Science, Natural Science, Shooting Sports, Health, Agriculture, Art, Foods, Summer Conference, Camp Myrtlewood, Cloverbud Day Camp, Fair, Lamb Show, Interstate Exchange, Teen Leadership, Citizenship and so much more.
All this occurs in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids can concentrate on one focus area or they can try a variety of programs throughout their 4-H experience.
Cloverbuds is the 4-H program for youth who are ages 5-9 as of Sept. 1. Traditional 4-H program is for youth ages 9-18 as Sept. 1 of this year. There is a primary difference between a 4-H Cloverbuds activity and a 4-H project. A Cloverbud member engages in varied activities that focus on developing a specific skill or concept to complete the activity. A 4-H project focuses on a long-term planned course of study in a specific project area.
Information: extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or call 541-672-4461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.