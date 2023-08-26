August is always a whirlwind for the Douglas County 4-H Program due to not only the Douglas County Fair, but also because of the Oregon State Fair. While the county fair is often the culmination of year-long projects for many 4-Hers, for others it is also a qualifier to compete on a statewide level.
This year Douglas County will have a total of 40 participants entered at the state level in the following areas:
Horse
Beef Cattle
Sheep
Swine
Rabbits
Dogs
Livestock Judging
Horticulture
Photography
Baking
Art (Drawing and Painting)
Digital Art
Woodworking
Leathercraft
Crochet and Macrame
Sewing
This is a great achievement for these individuals, who have not only proven their skills locally, but have also chosen to move forward and test themselves once again. As this is an exciting time, I strongly encourage you to support these individuals and check out their projects when visiting the Oregon State Fair.
If you are looking for educational opportunities for your child that include not only local opportunities, but also regional and state, 4-H might be the right fit for your family. One of the hallmarks of 4-H is its commitment to connectivity, and this can be seen in the statewide events that are offered for youth and volunteers to interact and learn from each other.
The Oregon State Fair is only one of these opportunities. Throughout the year, youth have the opportunity to participate in other events, such as Spring Classic (knowledge bowl and skillathon), leadership conferences and so much more.
If you are interested in volunteering your time at our upcoming events or interested in becoming a leader, contact the Douglas County OSU Extension Office at 541-672-4461 or extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/douglas.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu. or 541-236-3042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.