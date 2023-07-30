Summer is a very busy time for 4-H Programs nationwide, and the Douglas County 4-H Program is no exception. For many 4-Hers their county fair is the culmination of their year-long project(s).
At the Douglas County Fair, you can see this through the various exhibits that will be on display. Within the Exhibit Building, youth will have projects that not only represent their hard work but also what they have chosen to submit in order to have their proficiency evaluated.
These areas include:
Expressive Arts (Original art, crafts, cake decorating, fiber arts, crochet, knitting, leathercraft and photography).
Natural Science and Communications (Educational displays).
Family and Consumer Sciences (Sewing, table setting, food and nutrition and food preservation).
Horticulture (Container gardening, flowers and ornamentals, herbs and vegetables).
STEM and Industrial Arts (Computer science, robotics, welding and wood science).
Many 4-Hers also choose to participate in animal science projects. These are very involved projects, which require both the youth and their animal or animals to be at the fair for the entire week, with the exception of dogs which only come in for their two show days.
If you go through the different animal barns at the Douglas County Fair, I encourage you to make note of the commitment the youth have made to not only their animals, but also to learning through experience, working as a team and educating the public on agricultural practices.
The various animals that you can see at the Douglas County Fair this year include:
Beef Cattle (includes
market animals)
Dairy Cattle
Dogs
Goats
Sheep
Swine (includes market animals)
Horses
Poultry
Rabbits
If you can believe it, what you see at the Douglas County Fair is only a little piece of the commitment and dedication that 4-H youth and volunteers put into the program and their projects throughout the year.
If you are interested in volunteering for the 4-H program, but are unsure about the long-term commitment, we are always looking for short-term volunteers as well. These positions include those that help us collect all the entries being submitted for the Douglas County Fair by 4-H youth on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 7.
If you are interested in volunteering your time at our upcoming events or interested in becoming a leader, contact the Douglas County OSU Extension Office at 541-672-4461 or extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/douglas.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu. or 541-236-3042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.