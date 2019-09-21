Dahlias filled the Floral Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday for the 32nd annual dahlia show hosted by the Douglas County Dahlia Society.
The free event began noon Saturday and will continue 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors from all over Oregon came to visit the various dahlia species on display, and about 20 judges evaluated the flowers based on form, color and imperfections.
“We come to each other’s shows to judge,” Ted Kennedy of Oregon City said.
Show Chairman Elva Sellens entered multiple dahlias in the competition.
“It’s not cutthroat,” she said. “We all like the fellowship and enjoy our common interest.”
Sellens said she tries to grow at least one new dahlia each year to challenge herself.
The dahlias shown vary from the blooms grown in most gardens, because of the evenness of the flower pedals, the perfect centers and the deep colors.
