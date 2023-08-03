Presented by the Clint Newell Auto Group, the four-day event will run from Aug. 9-12 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Main stage entertainment includes country artists Craig Morgan and Neal McCoy on Thursday and Saturday nights respectively and classic rockers 38 Special hitting the stage of the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday evening. Concerts are free with fair admission. Reserved concert seats are $30 per person and do not include fair admission.
The Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions bull riding happens in the grandstands Wednesday evening to kick off the week.
Rainier Amusements is back providing the carnival rides this year. A presale carnival ride bracelet is $30 per day in advance, through Friday. During the fair, the bracelet is $45 per day. It provides unlimited carnival rides and two free games.
4-H and FFA activities take place all week. The livestock gate opens daily at 8 a.m.
Buses to the fair are free and will be at Roseburg High School and the First Student bus lot in Green. Parking for those who drive into the fairgrounds is $10 per vehicle.
The main gate at the fairgrounds will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours for fairgrounds buildings are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Fair admission is $10 per person for people age 13 and over. The fair is free to everyone Wednesday until 3 p.m. Kids age 12 and under get in for no cost every day. Seniors age 65 and older are admitted free Wednesday. Members of the armed forces and first responders get in at no charge Thursday until 5 p.m. People who dress a vegetable get in for free Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Complete information on this year’s fair, along with a link to the all-new fair app, is available at bit.ly/3O5ckvo.
Fairgrounds Manager Dan Hults and Business and Administrative Coordinator Ciera Keith were on Inside Douglas County on Tuesday, a KQEN podcast is available at 541radio.com.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
