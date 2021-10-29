Douglas County is turning Halloween into a series of spooktacular events held throughout the weekend. From haunted houses to a variety of trunk or treats, ghosts and ghouls of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy All Hallows' Eve over the next three days.
Events will be hosted in nearly every corner of the county as early as Friday evening, such as a trunk or treat at The Landing, a senior living facility located off on Northwest Edenbower Boulevard in Roseburg.
"We want to fill our parking lot with our residents and their family and friends; with trunks and lots of treats," the community's Facebook post said. "Our residents are really looking forward to this."
Friday also marks the first day of The Myrtle Hollow Haunted House, hosted by the Myrtle Creek Grange. This event will be held all weekend and asks for a $2 per person donation or $6 per family. Funds benefit Myrtle Creek Fire Department's Clothe a Child program and grange community projects.
Spooky happenings begin early on Saturday in southern Douglas County. Registration for the Glendale costume and pumpkin carving contests, held behind the Glendale Elementary School, 100 Pacific Ave., opens at 11 a.m. and will close promptly at noon.
The parade of contestants will begin at 12:30 p.m., with prizes being awarded sometime between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The costume contest has five different age groups. Contestants must be present to win. After the parade, Top Hat Theatre Co. will perform. Find out more at facebook.com/GlendaleCCVCA.
Carnivals, costume contests, trick or treating and haunted houses continue throughout the day. Major events include trick or treating at Myrtle Creek's Millsite Park and in downtown Sutherlin.
Myrtle Creek's event will include a costume contest and an assortment of businesses will be handing out candy. The Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge will offer candy, soda and bottles water for all children and asks for donations of canned and nonperishable food items to help fill holiday food baskets.
The Myrtle Creek Scarecrow Contest concludes at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cast your votes by liking your favorite entry at facebook.com/Scarecrow97457.
Sutherlin's event will be similar to years past, with businesses located on Central Avenue distributing candy to attendees. A trunk or treat will also be held at the Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave., so that businesses not located downtown can still participate.
One major change to this event is the fact that Central Avenue will not be closed to traffic.
"Last year we had to deal with a lot of people taking side streets and it became a little more dangerous as people tried to navigate around the event while people were trick or treating," Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center executive director Morgan Leatherman said.
This year we will not be closing the streets, so we are asking people to please use the sidewalks and we will have flaggers by the railroad for anyone that wants to cross the street to the other side of downtown."
The Sutherlin Fire Department will also be hosting a Halloween fundraiser at this time. A trunk or treat will be held in the fire department parking lot, as well as a donations-only bake sale and a raffle drawing for eight different baskets, each valued at $300 or more. Participants don't need to be present to win.
Some traditional Halloween events have been canceled or altered. Due to the "pandemic and consideration of all safety precautions," Roseburg's Neewollah parade decided to go virtual this year with an all-ages costume and house decorating contest. The contest continues until Wednesday.
Canyonville, Yoncalla, Winston and Riddle Halloween events will be held throughout the day. One Champion Plaza will host its first trunk or treat event, complete with face painting, in the evening. The Hucrest Haunted Yard, which has been providing a little scare to attendees since 1998, will be held on Domenico Drive.
"It's a contrast from last year," Leatherman said of the Sutherlin event. "COVID-19 restrictions shouldn't be as strict as last year, where we couldn't hand out candy and everyone was socially distancing. It felt a little artificial because of that and we are really hoping to have a vibe that is more ingrained in our community values of connection this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.