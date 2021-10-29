A map of the Sutherlin Downtown Halloween route

More Information

Friday, Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., The Landing, 2490 NW Edenbower Blvd.

Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Glendale Costume and Pumpkin Carving Contest and Parade — 11 a.m., Glendale Elementary School, 100 Pacific Ave.

Trunk or Treat — 1-4 p.m., Family Church Sutherlin Campus, 878 W. Sixth Ave., Sutherlin. Carnival, hay rides, bouncy house and candy.

Myrtle Creek Trick or Treat — 2-6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way. Includes costume contest with prizes.

Halloween Fundraiser — 4-6 p.m., Sutherlin Fire Department, 250 State St. Bake sale, raffle, trick or treating and more.

Halloween in Downtown Sutherlin — 4-6 p.m., Central Avenue, Sutherlin. Area businesses will pass out candy. Trunk or treat at Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave.

Trunk & Treat — 5-6:30 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist Church Parking Lot, 333 SW Church Road, Sutherlin.

Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Staples, 1414 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg.

Hangar of Horror Haunted House — 6-10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Airport, 1002 Aviation Drive, Myrtle Creek. $7 per person, $5 each for kids 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to South Umpqua High School.

Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat — 2-4 p.m., Winston's Now N Then Antique Mall, 120 Douglas Blvd., Winston.

Trunk or Treat — 3-5 p.m., Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg.

Canyonville Main Street Halloween — 4-6 p.m., Main Street, Canyonville. Trunk or treat at the middle school, 124 N. Main St.

Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.

Yoncalla Trunk or Treat — 4 p.m., Yoncalla Community Park, 290 Williams Road.

Riddle's Spooktacular Trunk or Treat — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Riddle High School, 147 Main St.

Halloween Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 624 W. Finlay Ave., Roseburg.

Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 5-8 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.

Trick or Treat — 5-6:30 p.m., Applegate Place Assisted Living Center, 1465 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.

Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., One Champion Plaza, 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.

Halloween Haunted Yard — 5:30-9 p.m., Domenico Drive, Roseburg.

Hangar of Horror Haunted House — 6-10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Airport, 1002 Aviation Drive, Myrtle Creek. $7 per person, $5 each for kids 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to South Umpqua High School.

Trick or Treat — 6-7 p.m., Garden Valley Retirement, 1800 NW Hughwood Ave., Roseburg.