230407-nrr-hw-pascha-1.jpeg

Deacon Kevin Haan during a previous Pascha service at the Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

 Courtesy photo

6 p.m., Monday, April 10: Bridegroom Vespers (Matthew 25:1-13) 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12: Holy Unction 10 a.m., Thursday, April 13: Institution of the Eucharist 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Service of 12 Gospels 10 a.m., Friday, April 14: Royal Hours 3 p.m., Friday, April 14: Taking Down of Christ from the Cross 7 p.m., Friday, April 14: Laminations 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15: Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great Noon, Saturday, April 15: Baptisms 11:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15: Vigil 12 a.m., Saturday, April 16: Paschal Orthros, Divine Liturgy Noon, Saturday, April 16: Agape Vespers/Potluck Feast

John Trotogott is a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

