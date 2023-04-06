6 p.m., Monday, April 10: Bridegroom Vespers (Matthew 25:1-13) 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12: Holy Unction 10 a.m., Thursday, April 13: Institution of the Eucharist 6 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Service of 12 Gospels 10 a.m., Friday, April 14: Royal Hours 3 p.m., Friday, April 14: Taking Down of Christ from the Cross 7 p.m., Friday, April 14: Laminations 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15: Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great Noon, Saturday, April 15: Baptisms 11:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15: Vigil 12 a.m., Saturday, April 16: Paschal Orthros, Divine Liturgy Noon, Saturday, April 16: Agape Vespers/Potluck Feast
As I prepare for Orthodox Christian Easter, I’d like to shed some light on the reasons why the Orthodox Christian Church celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ later than the Catholic and Protestant churches.
The Catholic and Protestant Churches will celebrate Easter on Sunday; the Orthodox Churches will observe this holy day, called Pascha, the following Sunday, April 16.
The Orthodox Church follows guidelines set forth by the First Ecumenical Council in Nicea in 325 AD, that requires that Pascha must take place after the Jewish Passover in order to maintain the Biblical sequence of Christ’s Passion.
The rest of christianity does not follow this requirement, which means that on occasion Western Easter takes place either before or during Jewish Passover.
The Orthodox Church usually celebrates Pascha later than the Western Churches. — anywhere from one to five weeks later.
The two dates can coincide when the full moon following the equinox comes so late that it counts as the full moon after March 21 in the Julian Calendar as well as the Gregorian Calendar.
As one can see, The Orthodox Church adheres to the Julian calendar. Tradition is the life and spirit of the church.
In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII instituted a reform of the traditional Julian calendar. This new calendar, called the Gregorian calendar, was more astronomically correct and is used by most of the world today.
Growing up Orthodox at Easter time was a great celebration and treat. My mother would honor the other churches’ Easter and decorate eggs. She then would share these eggs with our Catholic and Protestant friends. In many years my brother and I would get two Easter baskets.
One can never celebrate the Resurrection too much. We would welcome you to come and see how and why the Orthodox celebrate Pascha (Easter).
The church is temporally housed at 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg, due to the generousity of St. George Episcopal Church. For further explanation of Orthodox Holy Week or time changes, please visit roseburgorthodoxchurch.org or call 541-852-0143.
John Trotogott is a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.
