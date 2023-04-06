Below is a list of Easter events held around the county:
Saturday, April 8Camas Valley Rural Fire District Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., Camas Valley Charter School Football Field, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Cake walk, prizes, raffle. Please bring own basket.
Lowe’s SpringFest Egg-Venture — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3300 NW Aviation Drive, Roseburg. Register for extras for kids and pets. bit.ly/3zCtJpU.
Community Easter Egg Hunt — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Melrose Community Church, 3918 Melrose Road, Roseburg. Held indoors. Bounce houses, games, snacks, an easter presentation and egg hunt. bit.ly/3Mlcql4.
Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., West Intermediate School Fields, 531 N. Comstock Ave., Sutherlin. Open to children 2-11. Easter Bunny will be in attendance.
Glendale Community Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., Glendale City Park, 266 Sixth St., Glendale. Appearance by the Easter Bunny. Four age groups for children 0-18. facebook.com/GlendaleCCVCA.
Myrtle Creek Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Features real har boiled eggs that can be turned in for prizes. Three age groups available for children 1-9. Easter Bunny available for photos.
Sunday, April 9Easter at Wildlife Safari — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Easter-themed encounters with your favorite animals. $20 a person. bit.ly/3zzaZYj.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt — 7 p.m. The Parrott House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Event for 18+. Receive entry ticket at dinner from 5-7 p.m. bit.ly/3GmDhJA.
