Come see what Douglas County 4-H is all about at our 4-H Fun Round-Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Umpqua Farmers’ Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Explore the opportunities that 4-H offers youth and adults in Douglas County and join in the fun.
Our 4-H Fun Round Up will have 4-H members and leaders hosting various tables where different project areas will represented, included Natural Science, Dogs, Shooting Sports, Horticulture, Swine and STEM. Stop and visit with them, ask questions, participate it the activities they have set up.
There will also be information on how adults can participate in 4-H. We will also have other fun things like the spin-art bike, make and takes, and an animal or two.
“Learn-by-doing” is the 4-H slogan and research shows that hands-on learning is the most effective way to learn. 4-H focuses on teaching new topics and life skills development in a non-formal, 4-H club setting where meetings and activities result in a fun, fulfilling learning experience.
Hands-on learning used in 4-H follows the “do-reflect-apply” learning process by utilizing the five steps of the experiential learning model:
- Experience the activity; perform, do it
- Share the results, reactions, and observations
- Process by discussing, looking, analyzing, and reflecting on the experience
- Generalize to connect the experience to real world examples
- Apply what was learned to a similar or different situation; practice
4-H members complete hands-on projects in areas like Expressive Arts, Animal Science, Communication, Leadership, Foods and Nutrition, Plant Sciences, Shooting Sports and Science, Engineering, Technology and Math (STEM).
It also opens up opportunities for youth to participate in regional, state, and national events such as Summer Conference, Camp Myrtlewood, Cloverbud Day Camp and Spring Classic.
All this occurs in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Youth can concentrate on one area or many and they can try a variety of programs throughout their 4 H experience.
Cloverbuds is our 4-H program for youth who are ages 5-8 as of Sept. 1. Our traditional 4-H program is for youth ages 9-18 as Sept. 1.
There is a primary difference between 4-H Cloverbuds and the traditional 4-H program. A Cloverbud member engages in an assortment of activities that focus on developing a specific skill or concept and work towards completing the activity. A 4-H project focuses on a long-term planned course of study in a specific area. Our local 4-H program offers over 45 different project areas.
Regardless of the project area, all 4-H programs include mentoring and career readiness as core elements. We look forward to seeing at our 4-H Fun Round-Up.
Go to our Extension Office website at extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or call 541-672-4461 for more information.
