Many times when people hear I work for 4-H, they will comment on how great it is that I get to work with kids.
I am fortunate that part of my job involves working with some amazing youth; from the active, community service minded 4-H Teen Leadership Team, the committed and conscientious camp counselors and the children I have the privilege of working with in both in-school and after-school programs.
However, in actuality, that is just a portion of my job. As a 4-H youth development professional an important part of my job is to educate and train our 4-H leaders in Positive Youth Development.
Research in the field of Youth Development stresses how important it is to meet four basic human needs: belonging, mastery, independence and generosity. Part of a successful PYD program involves a youth-adult partnership where the youth and adult work together to help the young people achieve these needs.
Most adults, 4-H volunteer or not, can use some of these techniques to help youth meet these needs in positive ways to assist these future adults to become good citizens and contributing members to both their families and communities. Below are examples of how 4-H volunteers help youth meet these needs.
- Belonging: Feeling cared for and connected to others is a need that we all have, but especially children. In a 4-H group, a child is given the opportunity to feel both physically and emotionally safe, therefore giving them the opportunity to be active participants in a group. By creating opportunities for members to safely interact within the group, doing activities and involving families, children have a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves.
- Mastery: Children need to believe that they have the capabilities and skills to meet challenges and solve problems, thus boosting their self-confidence. 4-H encourages members to explore 4-H projects. Leaders not only provide project learning experience and knowledge but encourage youth that frustration and/or failure isn’t something to be upset about but part of the learning experience. We’ve all been there.
- Independence: We all want our children to grow up to be independent, contributing adults. They need to know that they can have an influence on people and events by what they say and do. 4-H offers youth leadership opportunities where they can learn and hone skills that will serve them well into adulthood. Many 4-H clubs offer older youth opportunities to be officers, help run the meetings and mentor younger or less experienced members, thus building their confidence and leadership skills.
- Generosity: Everyone needs to feel that their life has meaning and purpose. Helping others by conducting community service projects and citizenship activities 4-H members learn to connect to their communities and experience the satisfaction of giving back to others.
Even if you are not a 4-H leader (yet) you can still use these skills to influence the youth around you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.