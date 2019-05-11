TODAY
Riddle City Library Book/Bake/Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. Books of all kinds, homemade baked goods, lots of plant and vegetable starts. Information: 541-874-2070.
Book, Plant and Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 3rd St. 541-832-2360.
FEATT Family Network Group visit to Duchess Sanctuary’s Open House — Meet at Costco parking lot (near the gas station) at 10 a.m. This is your chance to come out and see the sanctuary for yourself. Meet the horses and donkeys.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Community BBQ/Potluck — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Family games, balloon artists, face painting, music. Center will provide hotdogs, hamburgers, beverages and ice cream. 541-671-2634.
Glide Neighbors Helping Neighbors Carnival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Car wash, carnival games, Master Garderner’s pot making and seed planting, music, refreshments and more. Canned food donation suggested.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Cub Club — Get in “Touch” with Nature — 1 to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. From identifying food to finding pesky bugs, touch and texture are essential for every animal. For ages 4-7. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Register by calling 541-679-6761 x221 or email education@wildlifesafari.net
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Play2Learn — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Family Development Center Green Satellite Site, 4544 Carnes Road, Roesburg.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. Information: 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. Information: 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. Information: 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus — 5 to 6:30 p.m., Glendale High School, 10598 Azalea Glen Road. $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children.
FEATT Family Network Sibshops — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fir Grove Elementary School Gym, 1360 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-670-2750.
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Repeats Tuesdays until June 11. Presented by Take Root and UCC. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
Taming the Trantrum II — 6 to 8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Evening Storytime — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Glendale High School, 10598 Azalea Glen Road. $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 5:45 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. Dinner included. Repeats until June 13. Class is free. Free childcare. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. 541-817-3119.
Parenting a Second Time Around — 6 p.m., Family Development Center, 300 NE Jerry’s Drive, Roseburg. Repeats until May 29. Provides education and support on child development, discipline and guidance, rebuilding a family, legal issues and advocacy. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
FEATT Family Network Training: Guardianship — Noon, Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Conference Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
FRIDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
FEATT Family Network Mom’s Night Out — 5:30 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg. 541-670-2750.
