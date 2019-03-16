SATURDAY
Battle of the Books — 8 a.m. registration, Brockway Elementary School, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston.
Douglas County Princess for a Day 2019 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. General admission is $15, foster children are admitted for free. facebook.com/events/1160848377422170
MOPS Preschool Fair — 9 a.m. to noon, Wellspring Bible Fellowship Gym, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Around 20 vendors including Wildlife Safari, Little Wellspring, Cobb School, Douglas ESD, UCC Childcare Resources, Leap of Faith Dance Center and more! 541-529-9302.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Model Train Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Model Railroad Clubhouse, 870 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. No admission charge. Open to all ages but under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. 541-217-6095.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Matinee — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3 — 8. 541-672-8811.
Act30 Talent Competition — 5 to 9 p.m., Rose Theater At Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $8 tickets online, $10 at the door. Food, raffle, auction items. facebook.com/events/326186884679016
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Recital: Extravadance Evening Show — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists from age 8 through adult. 541-672-8811.
MONDAY
Coffee Break — 11:30 a.m., Cascadian Coffee, 732 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Meet other parents and caregivers in an informal get-together for safe and supportive conversation.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Leap into Science Balance Workshop: Elementary — 4 to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. For ages 6-10 and their caregivers. Children explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies, and creating balanced kinetic sculptures with a variety of materials. 541-492-7050.
Eat Healthy, Be Active Nutrition Workshop — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn ways to offer healthy food choices for your family that taste great! Class is free of charge. Participants need to make their own childcare arrangements. 541-440-4668.
Ready for Kindergarten for 3s and 4s — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., UCAN Head Start & Early Head Start, 948 SE Roberts Ave., Roseburg. You and your 3- or 4-year-old will be participating in the interactive Ready for K experience together. Childcare will be provided for other children during this time. Part of a 3 class series. 541-673-6306.
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Brockway Elementary School, 2520 NW Brockway Road, Winston. Repeats Tuesdays until March 19. Presented by Take Root and UCC for parents and caregivers of children birth to 9 years of age. Class is free, 541-817-3119.
Evening Storytime — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Riddle Elementary School, 463 Park St. Learn techniques to help your child learn and grow through positive parent-child interactions. Free. 541-492-6604.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
FRIDAY
Steam Club Escape Room — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Design and set up an escape room for the parents. $12 per student. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.