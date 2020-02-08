TODAY
Celebration of Literacy — 10 a.m., Oakland Community Library, 637 Locust St. Opening event, focusing on Australia. 541-672-2998.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Wildlife Safari Book Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Rd., Winston. Bring a new or gently used children's book for free admission for a child to drive-thru.
Umpqua Valley Humane Society Bake Sale — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., UVHS Thrift Shoppe, 930 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-5240.
Family Movie Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Celebration of Literacy — 11 a.m., Riddle Library, 637 First Ave. Opening event, focusing on Ghana. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 11:30 a.m., Yoncalla Library, 194 Birch St. Opening event, focusing on Ethiopia. 541-672-2998.
Celebration of Literacy — 1 p.m., North Douglas Library, 205 W. A Ave. Opening event, focusing on India.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Hucrest Elementary, 1810 N W Kline St., Roseburg. Parenting can be frustrating and all parents need support from time to time. For parents of children 0-8. Free childcare provided, light refreshments served. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Includes stories, rhymes and songs and a craft. Free.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
Happy Monster, Sad Monster Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Discover fun ways to cultivate your child's emotional intelligence through the use of children's literature and related activities. Free. Participants need to make own childcare arrangements. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Valentine’s Crafts — 3-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Community Education Series: Mental Health — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. A presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness on how to recognize signs of mental health concerns and suicide and what you can do to help. 541-492-7050.
FRIDAY
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Valentines Barn Dance — 7 p.m., Kellogg Grange, 18037 State Highway 138 W., Oakland. $15 for couples, $10 for singles, $5 teen/first responders and $3 for children. Woody Lane will be the caller; Joe Ross & Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide music. All of the dances will be taught and no partner is needed. 541-505-4013.
