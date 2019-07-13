TODAY
2nd Annual Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Vendors, food, and wreath making classes plus more. 541-817-6111.
4th Annual Safety Day for Kids — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Costco, 4141 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free, open to the public. Vendors, photos with K-9 units, helicopter and more.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Toddler/Pre-K — 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Big Kids — 1 to 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Big kids turn for some nature fun! Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
YMCA Open House Pool Party — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free for families, adults must present photo ID. Youth under 10 must be accompanied by an adult in the water. 541-440-9622.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Family Matinee — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Family-friendly screenings of films, movies and shows for animal and nature lovers alike. Bring Your Own Blanket. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Let’s Talk Puberty — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., SORB Conference Room, 2930 NE Stephens, Roseburg. Casual, round table type discussion about hygiene, puberty and the changes that go along with growing up. Register at info@featt.org
SUNDAY
2nd Annual Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Vendors, food, and wreath making classes plus more. 541-817-6111.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Discover the Planets — 1 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Rio Mira. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Clay Pottery & Pottery Painting with Peppi Melick — 2 to 4 p.m., Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9161.
Teen Art Class — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Family BBQ/University of Oregon Program — 5:30 p.m., Mildred Whipple Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. All ages welcome. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2648.
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Tie Dye Tee Shirts — 11 a.m., Riddle Park Pavilion, . Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-874-2070.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Magic Show & Workshop — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-679-5501.
Make Planetary Clay Sculpture or Medallion — 1 p.m., Riddle City Library Courtyard, 637 First Ave., Riddle. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-874-2070.
Solar Telescope Viewing — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Music & Storytelling — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Every session begins with lunch and ends with a free book. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Magic Show & Secrets Revealed — 2 to 3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2360.
Tie Dye Workshop — 4 to 6 p.m., Mildred Whipple Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Sixth through twelfth graders only please. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2648.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Dan Harmon and Cascade Country. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Brenn Hill and Andy Nelson. www.riverbendlive.org
