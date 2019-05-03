ERICA WELCH
TODAY
Church Garage/Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roseburg First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane St., Roseburg. 541-672-4566.
49th Annual Rock and Gem Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free. Rock and gem dealers, door prizes, kids activities, raffle prizes and more. 541-672-3486 or 541-430-4730.
Buckeroo Square Dance Club Spring Craft Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Kids Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Home Depot, 3000 Aviation Drive, Roseburg. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Register at homedepot.com/workshops/#store/4020. 541-672-1823.
OSU Extension Master Gardeners’ annual Plant & Garden Expo — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Thousands of varieties of plants for sale. Admission is $2, children 12 and under free.
Tools-to-Treasure/Fine and Fancy Boutique Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass St., Roseburg. Fill a bag with clothes for $1. 541-679-7883 or 541-673-4048.
Free Comic Book Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heroes Have, 635 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Free comic books printed specifically for the event. No purchase necessary. 541-673-5004.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Lookingglass Clean-up and Parade — BBQ at 11 a.m., parade at noon. Several events to follow. 541-679-5651.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Ladies Tea — Noon, Calapooia Reflections Museum, 113 W. Central, Sutherlin. $10 per person, kids 12 and under free. Asian theme. Asian style wardrobe encouraged. Raffle prizes and Asian hat contest. 541-430-6873.
Eco Explorers Reptile Round-up — 1 to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Join staff as we learn about our local ectotherms in our Wetlands area during this camp. For ages 8-11. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Register by calling 541-679-6761 ext. 221 or email education@wildlifesafari.net
SUNDAY
49th Annual Rock and Gem Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free. Rock and gem dealers, door prizes, kids activities, raffle prizes and more. 541-672-3486 or 541-430-4730.
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Play2Learn — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Family Development Center Green Satellite Site, 4544 Carnes Road, Roesburg.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Repeats Tuesdays until June 11. Presented by Take Root and UCC. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
Taming the Trantrum I — 6 to 8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Evening Storytime — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 5:45 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. Dinner included. Repeats until June 13. Class is free. Free childcare. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. 541-817-3119.
Parenting a Second Time Around — 6 p.m., Family Development Center, 300 NE Jerry’s Drive, Roseburg. Repeats until May 29. Provides education and support on child development, discipline and guidance, rebuilding a family, legal issues and advocacy. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Spring Science for preschoolers — 1 to 2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about science that happens when seasons change to spring. Umpqua Watershed’s Maris Wilson will be leading a story, experiment and craft geared towards preschool-aged explorers and scientists. Each week will focus on a different topic: Weather, Plants, Animals, & Insects. This is a free program. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Teen Make It! Bath Bombs & Soap — 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Teens are invited to come to the library to make bath bombs and soap to take home. Free event, all supplies provided. 541-492-7050.
FRIDAY
Steam Club Mud brick mania — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Make mud bricks and test their strength. $12 per student. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Freeplay — 3 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
