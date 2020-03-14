TODAY
Altrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
FEATT Network Dad’s Night Out — 3 p.m., Splitz Family Grill, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. FEATT will pay for pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
Free Pancake Feed — 5-7 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. All you can eat. Donation for community center's electrical project gladly accepted. 541-430-6570.
TUESDAY
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Hucrest Elementary, 1810 N W Kline St., Roseburg. Parenting can be frustrating and all parents need support from time to time. For parents of children 0-8. Free childcare provided, light refreshments served. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
WEDNESDAY
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Includes stories, rhymes and songs and a craft. Free.
Erik Schnautz Acoustic Music — 6-8 p.m., North 40 Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Family Friendly. 541-321-6636.
THURSDAY
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
FRIDAY
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
FEATT Network Mom's Night Out — 5:30 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 2040 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. FEATT will pay for pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
