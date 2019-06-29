TODAY
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 9 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
Dental Day — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about dental health, play in a fake dentist office and learn how things work. Craft sand coloring sheets provided. 541-492-7050.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Toddler/Pre-K — 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for members. 541-957-7007.
George the Elephant’s 38th Birthday — Noon to 3:30 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet the elephants and celebrate George’s birthday. Enjoy your human birthday cupcake while they chow down their own birthday treats. $10 per person. www.wildlifesafari.net/safarievents.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Big Kids — 1 to 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Big kids turn for some nature fun! Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
SUNDAY
51st Annual Summer Arts Festival — 10 to 4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Art, vendor booths, food court, lives entertainment, beer garden and more. $5 per person for one day, $8 per person or $15 for a family weekend passes. Kids under 6 free. 541-672-2532.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Alien Slime — 1 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Skerryvore. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Teen Gaming Tournament — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
THURSDAY (events may be subject to holiday hours)
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
4th of July Historic Oakland Oregon Parade and Picnic — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Oakland. Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Washington School. Food available for purchase, Oakland Singers, water slide.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
3rd annual July 4 Great Umpqua Food Truck Competition & Battle of the Bands — food truck competition opens at 2 p.m. for VIP, 3 p.m. for general public. Battle of the Bands starts at 6:30 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. Free; $25 for VIP. www.thegreatumpqua.com
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Happy July 4th — 2 to 3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2360.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. Performance by Southern Avenue. www.riverbendlive.org
