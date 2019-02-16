TODAY
Kids Day Out — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NE Safari Rd., Winston. $20 a camper. Campers will see special animal presentations as well as create crafts and play games. Send your K-5th grade camper with a water bottle and a non-refrigerated lunch. Info: education@wildlifesafari.net or call 541-679-6761 ext. 221.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Free Kids Movie — 5:15 p.m., Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. Bring a list of read books for free admission to “The Batman Lego Movie.”
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Brockway Elementary School, 2520 NW Brockway Road, Winston. Repeats Tuesdays until March 19. Presented by Take Root and UCC for parents and caregivers of children birth to 9 years of age. Class is free, 541-817-3119.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Dec. 5., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Riddle Elementary School, 463 Park St. Learn techniques to help your child learn and grow through positive parent-child interactions. Free. 541-492-6604.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. Info: 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Happy Monster, Sad Monster Workshop — 6 to 8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Discover fun ways to cultivate your child’s emotional intelligence through the use of children’s literature. 541-957-4814.
FRIDAY
Space Derby — 1 to 2 p.m., Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Design and build a spaceship that can fly on a line. $12 per student per class. tyeeoutdoorexperience.com
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
