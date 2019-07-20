TODAY
Camas Valley Fun Days — 10 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Obstacle course, kids ATV/bike track, adult ATV drag races and more. Race fees vary. Spectators $10 per person, $5 for seniors/disabled/veterans/first responders, 12 and under free.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Apollo 13 50th Year Anniversary — 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
River Appreciation Day — Noon to 8 p.m., Whistler’s Bend Park, 2828 Whistlers Park Road, Roseburg. Swimming, floating, disc golf, music, food vendors, art activities and more.
Mammoth Celebration: 50th Anniversary of the Douglas County Museum — 2 to 9 p.m., 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Live entertainment, food trucks, wine and beer garden, corn hole, puppet making, rock painting and scavenger hunt. Free, though donations accepted towards education programs
SUNDAY
Camas Valley Fun Days — 10 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Barrel races, open flat track and more. Race fees vary. Spectators $10 per person, $5 for seniors/disabled/veterans/first responders, 12 and under free.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10:30 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Drawing, painting, and using everyday objects to create person unique art. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Rockets — 1 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
FEATT Family Network: ABLE Account Training — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Learn how people with disabilities can start saving without losing their benefits.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by Patrick Lamb Band. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Painting with Watercolors & Journal Making — 2 to 4 p.m., Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. LuAnn Deuel will teach the class. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9161.
Jessa & the Saplings Band — 3 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
STEAM Make-it-yourself Projects — 1 p.m., Riddle City Library Courtyard, 637 First Ave., Riddle. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-874-2070.
Elementary Art Class — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Explore Astronomy — How Far Can We Go — 2 p.m., Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-839-4727.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 4 to 10 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Family Movie Night — 5:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring your own food, blankets, and things to sit on. 541-492-7050.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Entertainment on stage, vendor booths, Fear Factor, Lumber Jack Show, four-wheel drive races and more.
Art — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Every session begins with lunch and ends with a free book. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Search and Rescue Dog Demonstration — 2 to 3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2360.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by Flashbak. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theater — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Presentation of “Annie Get Your Gun.” Free family friendly event. Food and drink available for purchase. www.riverbendlive.org
