TODAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., various locations. Car show, pancake breakfast, 5k fun run, obstacle courses and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Altrusa International of Roseburg Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg. All genres available. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. 541-672-2285.
Blackberry Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave.
Centro de Fe Church Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1390 Sunset Ave., Sutherlin.
Historic Oakland Quilt Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington School, 637 Locust St. Vendors, antique quilt walk in downtown Oakland, featured quilter and more. 541-459-3567.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Toddler/Pre-K — 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Henry Goes Wine — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Adults $20, Kids (ages 5 to 20) $5. Wine tasting, winery and vineyard tours, food, live music, salsa challenge, kids activities and more. 541-459-5120.
Roseburg Folklore Society Second Annual Picnic and Jam — 1 to 7 p.m., Singleton Park, 695 N. Curry Road, Roseburg. Bring your acoustic instruments, a chair and a potluck item. $4 for parking (unless you already have a DC Park Pass). 541-440-0684.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Big Kids — 1 to 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Big kids turn for some nature fun! Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Family Matinee — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Family-friendly screenings of films, movies and shows for animal and nature lovers alike. Bring Your Own Blanket. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
SUNDAY
Sutherlin Blackberry Festival — 6 to 11 a.m., various locations. Mud races, chili cook-off, motorcycle show and more. www.facebook.com/sutherlinblackberryfestival
Annual Upper Olalla Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Social — 1 to 4 p.m., 367 Sabrina Lane, Winston. Donations go for the maintenance and preservation of this historic one room school.
FEATT Network Annual BBQ — 3 to 6 p.m., River Forks Park (next to all-inclusive playground). FEATT will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and fixings, attendees asked to bring a side dish. FEATT will also cover parking. RSVP with Jill at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Mom's Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Teen Crafts/Games — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — Noon to 9 p.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St. Variety of family-friendly events. www.facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Colleen & Co. Review. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St. Variety of family-friendly events. www.facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
