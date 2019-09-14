TODAYCamas Valley Cash Days — 8 a.m., Camas Valley Fun Days, 1086 Main Camas Road. Mud drags, mud bog, night obstacle course and more. Buy-in varies per event. Spectators over 12 are $10, with kids under 12 getting in for free. Seniors, disabled, veterans and first responders admission is $5. www.facebook.com/events/2550891698264165
VFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Parade, kids games, pickleball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
FEATT Mom’s Day Out — Noon, Seven Feathers Casino Resort south parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Free, though food and beverage not free. Tequila sampling, margarita booth, beer, tacos, live entertainment and more. 541-670-2557.
National Play Day — Noon to 4 p.m., Walmart Roseburg, 2125 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Play with the newest toys, enjoy fun photo ops, join a scavenger hunt, and pick up a Wonder Pack, while supplies last.
SUNDAYVFW Auxiliary 2468 Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg.
51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Car show, kids games, pickleball, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Fundraiser Dinner — 7 p.m., Parrot House, 1851 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Light dinner and musical performance by musicians from UVYO. 541-784-7742.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Douglas County Youth Orchestra Fundraiser Dinner — 6 p.m., Dino’s Ristorante Italiano, 404 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Music at the fundraiser will be provided by Dr. Mark Rockwood and members of DCYO. Seating is limited, early registration encouraged.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., YMCA Tennis Court, 1200 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6 to 8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
Mom’s Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Nurturing Parenting — 6 to 8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
FRIDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
