TODAY
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Kids Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Home Depot, 3000 Aviation Drive, Roseburg. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Register at www.thd.co/2M8fcKX. 541-672-1823.
Wreath Workshop — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38 W., Elkton. Two different session. $20 fee, includes materials for one wreath. Children under 12 $5 admission with paying adult. Additional wreaths $5 each. Bring gloves and pruners. Refreshments provided. RSVP strongly suggested. 541-584-2692.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission. Variety of crafters, vendors and local fundraisers. Free photo with Santa, children’s activities. Canned Food Drive for Glide Helping Hands; for each can of food donated, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket. www.bit.ly/2CBTM3h.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Pet Photo with Father Christmas — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., For The Love Of Paws, Inc., 725 SE Mosher Ave., Roseburg. $10 per photo. www.roseburgfortheloveofpaws.org. 541-677-6070.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Free Pictures with Santa — Noon-4 p.m., Associated Buyers, 443 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Chance to win a $300 shopping spree. 541-673-0123.
Merry Movie Marathon — 1-8 p.m., Umpqua Community College's Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Free with donation of 2 canned goods per person. Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater for pictures with Santa Claus, 2-3 p.m. Showings include Scrooge (1935), It's a Wonderful Life (1946) and Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964). 541-440-4705 or taylor.lindsey@umpqua.edu
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Grand Illumination and Street Fair — 4-7 p.m., downtown Myrtle Creek. Enjoy vendors, food and live music festivities. Watch the city’s Christmas tree come to life on Main Street at 6 p.m. www.bit.ly/2NK49Zb
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Winston Parade and Tree Lighting — Parade begins at 5:30, tree lighting at 6 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NE Douglas Blvd., Winston. Santa Claus, caroling, free refreshments and more.
Oakland Christmas Tree Lighting — 6-8 p.m., corner of Locust and Second St., Oakland. Arrive early to hear the Oakland High School band perform prior to tree lighting, sing carols with the Oakland Singers, see Santa arrive on the fire truck and visit with him at Triple Oak Wine Vault following tree lighting. www.bit.ly/2K4jDoo.
Drain Tree Lighting — 7 p.m., corner across the street from Exclusively Bridal, 101 E. B Ave., Drain. Santa arrives in a firetruck and then greets the kids with candy canes. Hot chocolate/cider/cookies served by his elves. Enjoy lovely music from local school choir. Presents for the kids. Free. www./bit.ly/2NN39n3.
SUNDAY
Christmas for Kids Douglas County Bagging Event — 9 a.m. Help bag all the presents bought for local kids. Beverages and food provided. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Over 280 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. Free admission, variety of crafters/vendors and local fundraisers, free photos with Santa and more. For each can of food donated for Glide Helping Hands, you will receive 1 door prize raffle ticket! Hot dog fundraiser to benefit local Senior Meals program. 541-430-8792.
Festival of Trees Healthy Family’s Christmas Vacation — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Seven Feathers Resort Casino Convention Center, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. Features entertainment, Santa Claus, arts and crafts, face painting and tour of the decorated trees. $2.50 per person/$5 per family or free with the donation of a new pair of children’s socks (per person). www.mercygiving.org/festival-new
Sutherlin Christmas Tree Lighting — 4:45-6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Community Center, 150 Willamette St. Tree lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers and refreshments. 541-459-3280. www.bit.ly/2QcfyCD.
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 5-6:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the Inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Live Nativity — 6-8 p.m., Drain Church of Christ, 401 Second St. Eight scenes depicting the events leading up to the birth of Christ, the nativity, wise men and more. www.bit.ly/2pnrVAM.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
FEATT Network Sibshops — 5-7:30 p.m., James D. Meyer Activity Center, 990 W. Stanton St., Roseburg. $15 per child, scholarships available. For children 8-12 with disabled siblings. Register at forms.gle/gSQqJ19xFbEyv6Hr7. Info@featt.org or 541-670-2557.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Umpqua Valley Breastfeeding Coalition Class Series — 1:30-3 p.m., Hope Clinic for Women's Event Center, 1425 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free two part breastfeeding class for new and expecting parents. Call or text 541-643-6736 to register.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Make Christmas Ornaments — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Program is for all ages and will include simple ornaments for pre-k. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Hotline to Santa — 6-8 p.m. Kids can call 541-440-4393 to talk to Santa.
Taming the Tantrum II — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. This workshop will take a more in depth look at causes of frequent tantrums. Also focuses on specific approaches to pinpointing causes, ideas for possible solutions and how to implement these new strategies. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Hour of Code Activity — 3-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For kids 3rd-8th grade. Limited spots available. Call Aurora at 541-492-7054 to reserve your spot.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Umpqua Valley Breastfeeding Coalition Class Series — 1:30-3 p.m., Hope Clinic for Women's Event Center, 1425 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free two part breastfeeding class for new and expecting parents. Call or text 541-643-6736 to register.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
FRIDAY
Christmas Nativity Displays — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission. Includes music by Jeremy Threlfall. www.RoseburgSeniorCenter.org.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Holiday Craft Fair — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-672-9140.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie,” visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
FEATT Network Moms Night Out — 5:30 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. For moms and caregivers of children witl special needs. FEATT will pay for pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Journey Through Christmas — 6-8 p.m., Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Rosburg. 15 minute drive-thru of the Christmas story with live actors and animals. www.churchontherise.church.
Toys for Tots — 6 p.m., Callahan Village Assisted Living, 1801 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Join the Local Firefighters Union 1110 for a festive evening to benefit Toys for Tots of Douglas County. $10 admission includes dinner and entertainment. RSVP by Dec. 6. 541-673-4500.
