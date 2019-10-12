TODAYUACT Costume/Clothing Sale — 8-11 a.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Cash only. Tons of stuff for $1 and high quality items for steep bargains. 541-673-2125.
Altrusa International of Roseburg Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. All genres available, highlight on children’s books. Paperbacks 25 cents, hardcover books 50 cents to $1. Donations welcome. More information at 541-672-2285.
Harvest Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brosi’s Sugartree Farms, 540 Winston Section Road, Winston. 541-679-1472.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Oakland Museum Annual Flea Market & Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oakland School Multi Purpose Room, 499 NE Spruce St. www.bit.ly/318Uoa8
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. Information: 541-673-8423.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Cascade Community Credit Union’s Annual Fall Carnival — Noon to 3 p.m., 1123 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Food, games, activities, raffles, freebies, bounce house, face painting and Bob the balloon twister. This is a free event! Donations to the food pantry and FEATT are welcome. 541-672-9000.
SUNDAYCamp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Downtown Roseburg Fall Street Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Roseburg. Live music, food trucks, local and regional vendors, games and more. Free. www.facebook.com/events/2382445222014044
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Play2Learn Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m., Family Development Center – Green Satellite site, 4544 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Families with children age 3 and 4 preparing for kindergarten will learn easy and fun ways to teach through play. Call 541-957-4814 to register.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Homeschool Science Activity: Bridges — 1-2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6-8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Mom’s Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Elementary Art Class — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
FRIDAYYoung’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
FEATT Network Mom’s Night Out — 5:30 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. FEATT will pay for pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Kellogg Grange Barn Dance — 7 p.m., 18037 State Highway 138 W., Oakland. $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Woody Lane will be the Caller while Joe Ross & Roseburg Foot Stompers will provide music. All of the dances will be taught and no partner is needed. Refreshments will be provided for a donation. 541-505-4013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.