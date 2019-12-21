TODAY
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Drain Christmas Parade — 10 a.m., Line up at Applegate at 8 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. Parade weaves from Applegate through South Cedar to A Street. www.bit.ly/2pfl8ZI.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
FEATT Network Family Fun Day Bounce House — 2-4 p.m., Roseburg YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway. Free, no YMCA membership required. First hour for children 5 and under, 3-4 p.m. for older kids. RSVP to info@featt.org or 541-670-2557.
Glendale Tree Lighting — 5:30 p.m., Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale. Parade to bring Santa to town at 6 p.m. Includes live entertainment, cookies and cocoa.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Snow Ball — 7-10 p.m., 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Don your masquerade mask and dance the night away. Live music, treats for sale, family friendly. $5 per person. www.bit.ly/2Kk3oUf.
Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade — 7-10 p.m. Parade will head South on Taylor Road to Comstock, North to Central and East to the Central Park in Sutherlin. A fun holiday parade with floats, classic cars and log trucks decorated with thousands of lights.
SUNDAY
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Visit Santa’s Reindeer — 2-6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch, 782 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. See live reindeer, enjoy reindeer snacks and hot cocoa and write a letter to Santa. www.bit.ly/34Gs6Gg. 541-957-0741.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
MONDAY
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
FEATT Network Sibshops — 5-7:30 p.m., James D. Meyer Activity Center, 990 W. Stanton St., Roseburg. $15 per child, scholarships available. For children 8-12 with disabled siblings. Register at forms.gle/gSQqJ19xFbEyv6Hr7. Info@featt.org or 541-670-2557.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
TUESDAY
Events subject to holiday hours/closures
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
WEDNESDAY
Events subject to holiday hours/closures
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
THURSDAY
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Family Movie Night — 6-8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Showing of Angry Birds 2. 541-492-7050.
FRIDAY
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
