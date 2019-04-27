TODAY
YMCA Healthy Kids Day — 9 a.m. to noon, Parkview Skating Center, 1151-A NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Free. Games, bounce house, prizes, healthy snacks, SMART Reading book giveaway, informational booths and much more.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
15th Annual Celebrate Children Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Village, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Games, special animal presentations, door prizes, train rides and more. 541-679-6761.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Cub Club Animal Detectives — 1 to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Feathers, fur, and antlers have very important jobs, but what can they tell us once they’re shed? Using these clues, we can figure out a lot of information about the animal that dropped them. For ages 4 to 7. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Register by calling 541-679-6761 x221 or email education@wildlifesafari.net
Mother Son Adventure Game Night — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oakland Elementary School, 499 NE Spruce St. fun night of games including inflatable games like soccer darts, connect four, etc, 70’ obstacle course and more. Food and drinks provided. Tickets are $20 for Mom and two sons (additional sons $5 each). 541-315-2035.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents cards/game. Refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-430-6570.
South Umpqua Dance Center Recital — 7 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $10 for adult, $8 for children under 16. “Toys, Dolls and Stuff in the Attic” ballet and variety of dance styles of all ages.
SUNDAY
Garden Zone — 1 p.m., Coastal Farm and Ranch, 782 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Area children can plant a flower or tomato seedling to take home. Will end at 3 p.m. or when 200 plants are sent home. 541-673-0369.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. Information: 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School, 1810 NW Kline St., Roseburg. Repeats Tuesdays until June 11. Presented by Take Root and UCC. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
Evening Storytime — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 5:45 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. Dinner included. Repeats until June 13. Class is free. Free childcare. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. 541-817-3119.
Parenting a Section Time Around — 6 p.m., Family Development Center, 300 NE Jerry’s Drive, Roseburg. Repeats until May 29. Provides education and support on child development, discipline and guidance, rebuilding a family, legal issues and advocacy. Register at 541-440-4668 or umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training. Class is free. 541-817-3119.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Elementary Aged Craft Time — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Create pixelated art with perler beads. Perfect for ages 4-13. 541-492-7050.
8th Annual Art of Prevention Art Show — 5 to 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. Artwork will be showcased from Douglas County youth in grades 4th-12th.
FRIDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
