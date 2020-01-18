TODAYSaturday Morning Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 per person, all you can eat. 541-671-2634.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
All Ages Craft — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Preschool Playtime — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Includes sensory activity stations and crafts. 541-492-7050.
Tech Time — 1-3 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Community welcome to bring phones, laptops or tablets for one-on-one assistance with ebooks, email, photos and more. Attendees also should bring their log-in information such as an Amazon password and Apple ID. Help is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Hucrest Elementary, 1810 N W Kline St., Roseburg. Parenting can be frustrating and all parents need support from time to time. For parents of children 0-8. Free childcare provided, light refreshments served. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Includes stories, rhymes and songs and a craft. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. In addition to reading books, group will have crafts, songs and other fun activities. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 3-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Program is for girls in grades 3-5 to learn about computer science in a fun, encouraging environment. No computer or coding experience required. 541-492-7050.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Group will also have crafts, songs and other fun activities. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Preschool and Elementary Crafts — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
Technology for Tots — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Workshop will discuss everything from sense stimulation to time management. Call 541-440-4668 or go online to www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
FRIDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Design and build anything you can thing of. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
FEATT Network Dad’s Night Out — 6-8 p.m., Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. FEATT will pay for pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP at 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.