TODAY
Discover Roseburg Geocache Series Kick-Off — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., meet in the Ford Room at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. A treasure hunt using GPS devices. Free. 541-492-6730.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day at the Canyonville Library — Noon, 250 N. Main S.t, Canyonville. Special guest Deputy Ben Williams from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day at the Myrtle Creek Library — Noon to 1 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek.
SUNDAY
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Brockway Elementary School, 2520 NW Brockway Road, Winston. Repeats Tuesdays until March 19. Presented by Take Root and UCC for parents and caregivers of children birth to 9 years of age. Class is free, 541-817-3119.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Dec. 5., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
12th Annual Explore Event at UCC — 5 to 8 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Explore Engineering, Automotive, Welding, Business, Computer Information systems and more. Pre-registration recommended, umpqua.edu/explore-UCC. 541-440-4677.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Riddle Elementary School, 463 Park St. Learn techniques to help your child learn and grow through positive parent-child interactions. Free. 541-492-6604.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
RHS Band Bingo Night & Dessert Dash — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School Student Center, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $5 Bingo cards, raffle tickets $1 for one, $5 for six. Win desserts based on highest bid. 541-954-4589.
Superhero Day — 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Altrusa will be providing free superhero books to take home. Fire Chief Gary Garrisi and K-9 unit Trapper and Cameron will be stopping by to read stories and have a show-and-tell.
FRIDAY
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day — 10 a.m., Oakland Library, 637 NE Locust St. Special guest Deputy Daniel Barden of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Celebration of Literacy Super Hero Day — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. Special guests Sgt. Mike Miller, Office Patrick Wright and K9 Buster from Winston Police Department.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Douglas County Father Daughter Dance — 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $10 in advance, $12 at the door , 24 months and younger free. Denim and Diamonds theme. info@dcfatherdaughterdance.org
SATURDAY
Free Drive Through for (Gently) Used Books — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Donate gently used book to the Celebration of Literacy, and receive FREE drive through admission. 541-679-6761.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos. .
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Valentine’s in the Village + Elephant Kissing Booth Encounter — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Features Valentine’s themed animal enrichment and extra special keeper talks in the Village. Elephant Kissing Booth encounter at 1:30 p.m. for just $15 per person. RSVP for added prizes. 541-679-6761.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
