TODAY
Kids Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Home Depot, 3000 Aviation Drive, Roseburg. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Register at homedepot.com/workshops/#store/4020. 541-672-1823.
Harvest Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brosi's Sugartree Farms, 540 Winston Section Road, Winston. 541-679-1472.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Young's Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young's Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Pops and Percussion — 11 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Come enjoy our music based storytime led by Dr. Mark Breckenridge, Ph.D. in Musicology. This storytime is geared towards fathers and male caregivers to come attend with their children. 541-492-7050.
Pre-audition Nutcracker Ballet Rehearsals — 2:15 p.m., Chitwood Studio of Dance, 3782 Hooker Road, Roseburg. Rehearsals for Waltz of the Flowers, Party Guests and Bon Bons. 541-673-5792.
SUNDAY
Young's Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young's Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Nutcracker Ballet Auditions — 11 a.m., Knights of Pythia Hall upstairs, 638 SE Rose St., Roseburg. Auditions throughout the day for various parts for area dance students. 541-673-5792.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 - 18. 541-440-9622.
Play2Learn Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m., Family Development Center – Green Satellite site, 4544 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Families with children age 3 and 4 preparing for kindergarten will learn easy and fun ways to teach through play. Call 541-957-4814 to register.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., YMCA Tennis Court, 1200 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 - 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Teen Art Class — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6 to 8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
Mom's Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 - 18. 541-440-9622.
Introduction to Mindsets Workshop — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. This workshop will look at how mindsets impact children, basic brain development, effective praise and resilience. For parents and caregivers of children birth to 8 years of age. Childcare will be provided. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
Nurturing Parenting — 6 to 8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 - 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 - 18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6 to 8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
FRIDAY
Young's Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young's Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 - 18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
