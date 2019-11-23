TODAY
Book and Bake Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2070.
United Methodist Women's Holiday Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Items include handmade crafts and gifts and a few antiques. Sale also includes home baked foods. A silent auction will be held at 1 p.m. 541-672-1629.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Family Movie — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring your own food, blankets, and things to sit on. 541-492-7050.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Winter Recital — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3-6. 541-672-8811.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Winter Recital Evening Show — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, performance teams and soloists from age 6 through adult. 541-672-8811.
UACT presents "Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some" — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
SUNDAY
UACT presents "Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some" — 2 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
The Nutcracker Ballet — 3 p.m., Umpqua Community College's Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Performed by the Eugene Ballet Company and local youth dancers. Tickets $17 at the door. 541-673-5792.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
UACT "Don't Eat the Meatloaf" Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 2 women, 4 men and 10+ mixed ensemble; ages: 10 and up. 541-673-2125.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
UACT "Don't Eat the Meatloaf" Auditions — 6 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Roles: 2 women, 4 men and 10+ mixed ensemble; ages: 10 and up. 541-673-2125.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
WEDNESDAY
YMCA kids fun day — 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1151 Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Childcare for kids ages 5—11. Kids will engage in educational activity and play games. Meals and snacks are provided. $40 a day for non-members, $35 for members. Preregistration required at membership desk. 541-440-9622, Ext. 230.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
THURSDAY
Events subject to holiday hours/closures
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
FRIDAY
Christmas Craft Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-made craft, art and specialty items. Lunch will be available. No admission, but donations of non-perishable food will be accepted to assist our community. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
UACT presents "Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some" — 7 p.m., Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children 12 and under $10. 541-673-2125 or uact-theatre.com.
