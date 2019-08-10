TODAY
Children’s Clothing Swap — 9 a.m. to noon, North River Pediatrics, 2589 NW Edenbower Blvd., Roseburg. Douglas county families bring child clothing to swap with other families to reduce cost of back to school shopping.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Toddler/Pre-K — 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Big Kids — 1 to 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Big kids turn for some nature fun! Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Family Matinee — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Family-friendly screenings of films, movies and shows for animal and nature lovers alike. Bring Your Own Blanket. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Ninja Practice — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Summer Reading Program Wrap- Up — 2 p.m., Mildred Whipple Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Root beer floats, grand prize drawings. 541-836-2648.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
University of Oregon Presentation — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. U of O Museum will present an interactive program on Our Place in Space. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Teen Crafts/Games — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
University of Oregon Program — 2 to 4 p.m., Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. U of O Museum will present an interactive program on Our Place in Space. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9161.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Featt Family Network Sibshops — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Forks Park (next to all-inclusive playground). Siblings of children with special needs hold a unique place in the family, sibshops is a time dedicated just to them. Lunch will be provided. Registration required.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Ice Cream — Noon to 2 p.m., Central Park, 310 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Free school supplies while supplies last. Dunk a cop dunk take and more. 541-459-2211.
Tyee Outdoor Experience: Outdoor Nature Mystery Walk — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-679-5501.
Messy Crafts — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Hat Trick. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Carnival — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Every session begins with lunch and ends with a free book. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Historic Oakland Quilt Show — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Washington School, 637 Locust St. Vendors, antique quilt walk in downtown Oakland, featured quilter and more. 541-459-3567.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Outdoor Game Day — 2 to 3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2360.
Featt Network Mom’s Night Out — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Cooper Ridge Winery, 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Featt will play for food, but not wine tasting.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.