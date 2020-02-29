TODAY
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Extravadance Matinee Recital — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Pre-ballet, jazz and hip hop by students age 3-6. 541-672-8811.
Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, refreshments served. Children welcome with an adult. 541-643-5791.
Kathryn Howard School of Dance Extravadance Evening Recital — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College Jacoby Auditorium. $10 for ages 4 and older. Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, ballet, cheer-tumbling, performance teams and soloists from age 6 through adult. 541-672-8811.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Seuss Day Activity — 3 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. Making crazy sleep masks after reading The Sleep Book by Dr. Seuss. 541-874-2070.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Teen Activity: Video Games & Crafts — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Hucrest Elementary, 1810 N W Kline St., Roseburg. Parenting can be frustrating and all parents need support from time to time. For parents of children 0-8. Free childcare provided, light refreshments served. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Breastfeeding Support Group — 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Mothers-to-be, mothers and nursing babies, toddlers and siblings all welcome. 541-817-7654.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Preschool Storytime — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Includes stories, rhymes and songs and a craft. Free.
Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Dr. Seuss Day — 2 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. Bartholomew and the Ookleck story plus a Secret Magic Message activity. 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 3-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Spring Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used history books 50¢. 541-492-7050.
Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Final Dr. Seuss Day — 3 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. I Wish I had Duck Feet story. Wear home a pair of your own. 541-874-2070.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Winchester Elementary, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Call 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/35vCJf7.
FRIDAY
Spring Book Sale — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Deer Creek Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Newer editions and older books in excellent condition. Hardbacks $2, paperbacks $1, special bargain table used history books 50¢. 541-492-7050.
Storytime — 11 a.m., Oakland Public Library, 637 Locust St. 541-459-9784.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Freeplay — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Open Mic Night — 6-7 p.m. sign-ups and social hour, first performance at 7 p.m., Idleyld Lodge, 23834 N. Umpqua Highway, Idleyld Park. Family friendly and kids are encouraged to take the stage. 541-496-0088.
