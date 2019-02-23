TODAY
Celebration of Literacy Reading Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Bouncy house, read and craft with super heroes, music literacy and other booths. Food will be available for purchase. 541-672-2998.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. More information: 541-957-1751.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, 20 games and blackout last game with winner wins all. Children welcome with an adult. Refreshments will be served. 541-679-6500.
Leap of Faith Dance Center Diamond, Rubies & Tap Troupe Showcase — 7 to 9 p.m., UCC Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Over 20 jazz, tap, lyrical, hip-hop and contemporary dances will be performed. Tickets are $7 per person; general admission seating. Info: 541-643-5137.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. Information: 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Leap into Science Balance Workshop: Elementary — 4 to 5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. For ages 6-10 and their caregivers. Children explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies, and creating balanced kinetic sculptures with a variety of materials. 541-492-7050.
Scholarship and Financial Aid Workshops — 5 to 7 p.m., LaVerne Murphy Student Center Cafeteria, Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Receive help filling out FAFSA, planning classes and applying for scholarships and other financial aid. Preregister at umpqua.edu/enrollatucc/pre-register?view=form
Nurturing Parenting Series — 6 p.m., Brockway Elementary School, 2520 NW Brockway Road, Winston. Repeats Tuesdays until March 19. Presented by Take Root and UCC for parents and caregivers of children birth to 9 years of age. Class is free, 541-817-3119.
Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and UCC Chamber Choir — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 SE Lane Ave., Roseburg. This is an all-ages event. Admission at the door is $10 per person, students are free. 541-440-4691.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Dec. 5., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting A Pleasure — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Riddle Elementary School, 463 Park St. Learn techniques to help your child learn and grow through positive parent-child interactions. Free. 541-492-6604.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Family Movie Night — 6 to 8 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Ralph Breaks the Internet. Rated PG; 116 minutes. 541-492-7050.
FRIDAY
Home & Garden Show — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Admission: $4 per person $1 off with a canned food donation. 541-673-3711.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.