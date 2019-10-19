TODAYFEATT Training: Sensory Processing — 9 a.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Hands-on presentation designed for parents and caregivers. Register at katherine.keesee@providence.org and 541-732-5958.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Kickoff Party — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Magic Show FUNdraiser — 5-6 social hour, 6 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $15 at the door. Fundraiser to benefit the YMCA of Douglas County. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Tenmile Community Center Family Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Games, food, drink, raffles and giveaways. Tickets 2 for $1, food $5. 541-679-6500.
SUNDAYCamp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
FEATT Network Hayride To The Pumpkin Patch — 1 p.m., Brosi Farms, 540 Winston Road, Winston. Brosi provides cookies and juice at the end of the hayride. RSVP to info@featt.org or 541-670-2750.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Play2Learn Workshop — 5:30-7 p.m., Family Development Center – Green Satellite site, 4544 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Families with children age 3 and 4 preparing for kindergarten will learn easy and fun ways to teach through play. Call 541-957-4814 to register.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Teen Frankentoys — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6-8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Behavior Supports that Build Success for Children — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free. Class will provide an overview of developmental issues that shape children’s behaviors as well as some insight into the ways that we respond to their actions. Call UCC at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC at 541-440-4668.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Family Movie Night — 5:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Popcorn will be provided. Feel free to bring your own food, blankets, and things to sit on. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
FRIDAYYoung’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Zoobilee — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet Animal Ambassadors, trick or treat, catch a special evening tour of the Asia section, snacks, games and more. $5-$13. www.bit.ly/2VzePvO
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.