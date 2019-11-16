TODAYOld Fashioned Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyonville Histroric United Methodist Church, 130 NW Pine St. Homemade baked goods, candies, cookies and lots of hand crafted items. Kathy Hammond, 541-784-7723.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Sensory Friendly Movie — 10 a.m. to noon, Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg. Showing of Abominable. Door opens at 9 a.m. Tickets $5 per person. 541-440-2280.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
All Ages Crafts — 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30-9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing Co., 1308 NW Park St. No. 100, Roseburg. No cover. 10 musicians. Burgers & Q catering. 541-236-2055.
A Hollywood Fairytale — doors open at 6:30 p.m., production begins at 7 p.m., Glendale High School Drama Room, 10598 Azalea Glen Road, Glendale. Tickets $5, kids 12 and under free. Tickets available at Morningstar Coffee, 140 Molly St., Glendale.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Teen Activity: Games — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6-8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
FRIDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Freaky Friday Musical — 7 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave. $10 for adults, $8 for students with ID, $5 kids 12 and under.
