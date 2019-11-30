TODAY
Riversdale Grange Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Riversdale Grange Hall, 4856 NW Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. One of a kind and handmade items. Lunch available. Admission is free. 541-673-8489.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Elkton Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Elkton City Park, 640 River Drive. Santa comes in on a firetruck, cider and brownies, caroling, pictures with Santa.
Roseburg Tree Lighting — 5-6:30 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Performance by local kids groups, special appearance from Santa.
SUNDAY
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
MONDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Teen Craft — 3:30-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Make a pillow or a t-shirt bag. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Pancakes, Pins & Pajama Party with Santa — 6-8 p.m., TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Admission $15 and a new stuffed animal for Douglas C.A.R.E.S. Includes bowling, pancake breakfast for dinner, pictures with St. Nick and more. www.bit.ly/34KNx9f. 541-672-3601.
Taming the Tantrum I — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Discover strategies to avoid or eliminate tantrums through a better understanding of your child’s behavior. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Breastfeeding Support Group — 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Mothers-to-be, mothers and nursing babies, toddlers and siblings all welcome. 541-817-7654.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Make Space Demonstrations — 3-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Viewing of the new 3D printer, outlining how the new Maker Space will be set up and answering questions. 541-492-7050.
Teen Advisory Council — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Eat snacks and share opinions of teen activities and books. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
FRIDAY
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall, 143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed country and Christmas crafts plus vintage collectibles. Cakes, pies and cookies jams, pickles, candies and other food items will be also sold. 541-863-4763.
Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgroungs, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. $1 off with canned food donation. Free admission 5-8 p.m. Over 250 crafter booths and pictures with Santa. www.co.douglas.or.us/dcfair/christmas.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Freeplay — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Design and build anything you can thing of with the library's lego collection. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Bethlehem Boulevard Live Nativity — 7-8:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Ave., Roseburg. Visit the census taker, village well, Jewish home, synagogue, market place, potter’s shop, shepherds and their sheep and the inn where Jesus was born. Tours offered every 15 minutes. 541-672-5604.
Christmas for Kids Douglas County Shopping Event — 9 p.m., Walmart, 2125 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Community volunteers spend donated money for kids in our community. www.christmasforkidsofdouglascounty.org.
