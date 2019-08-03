TODAY
Kids Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Home Depot, 3000 Aviation Drive, Roseburg. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a free certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Register at homedepot.com/workshops/#store/4020. 541-672-1823.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Toddler/Pre-K — 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Open Exploration: Enjoy themed crafts, activities, experiments, and/or games with the kids. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Free.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Big Kids — 1 to 4 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Big kids turn for some nature fun. Plus, the 4th Saturday of the month is Science Saturday. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
Summer Saturdays at the Museum Family Matinee — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Family-friendly screenings of films, movies and shows for animal and nature lovers alike. Bring your own blanket. Adults $8, Seniors (55+) and Military $5, Children (5-17) $2. Free for museum members. 541-957-7007.
DreamNight — 5 to 8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. A free event for children with chronic/terminal illnesses. www.wildlifesafari.net/safarievents.
SUNDAY
First Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Bake sale. $3 cover charge. 541-459-9154.
MONDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Kids Art Camp — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. Kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration required. www.elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., meet at the Stewart Park Tennis Court. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Astronaut Training — 1 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Free. Performance by The Waifs. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. www.halfshell.org.
WEDNESDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:30 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
GoBots with Pam Shoemaker — 2 to 4 p.m., Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9161.
Teen Crafts/Games — 2 to 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Night Sky Program — 8:45 to 9:45 p.m., Mildred Whipple Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Adult program. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2648.
THURSDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Teen Center: Color Wheel — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Tasting fruits and veggies. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-679-5501.
Stars — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-492-7050.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by MERCY. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event. 541-860-2037.
FRIDAY
Free Breakfast — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Science — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland City Library, 637 NE Locust St. Every session begins with lunch and ends with a free book. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-459-9784.
Free Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All youth under 18 welcome. 541-440-9622.
Lego Play — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Roseburg City Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Free. 541-492-7050.
Our Place in Space — 2 to 3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. University of Oregon presents science experiments and more. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 541-836-2360.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, 150 S. Willamette Ave., Sutherlin. Performance by We’re Not Elvis. Food and drink available for purchase. Family friendly event.
