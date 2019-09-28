TODAYLego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
FEATT Families Swimming at YMCA — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. This event is open to families who have children with disabilities, but non-disabled siblings and friends are welcome. RSVP at 541-670-2557.
Rovers & Dragons Celtic Band — 6:30-9 p.m., Two Shy Brewing, 1308 NW Park St. #100, Roseburg. 10 musicians, free entry. Families welcome. 541-236-2055.
Bingo — 7 to 9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game, refreshments served. 541-643-5791.
SUNDAY
Camp Millennium Pumpkin Patch — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Variety of events. Tickets start at $1.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., YMCA Tennis Court, 1200 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6 to 8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
Mom’s Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Nurturing Parenting — 6 to 8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6 to 8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.umpqua.edu/community-workforce-training.
FRIDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
