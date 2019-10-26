TODAYHalloween Comicfest 2019 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heroes Haven, 635 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Get a free comic book in celebration of comics and the season. One comic per person while supplies last. Limited to the comics purchased specific for this event. 541-673-5004.
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
Altrusa Halloween Event — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Howloween Carnival for Dogs & People — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sutherlin Dog Park, Sixth Street and Maple Ave. $5. Halloween carnival for dogs, pumpkin pie eating contest, costume contest, prizes and games. www.bit.ly/2OCOtaL
Supernatural Saturday — 1-5 p.m., Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Free. an afternoon of Halloween-themed activities for kids and families of all ages. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+) and military and $2 for children 5-17. 541-957-7007.
Catmiss Caroles and Dessert Auction — 2-4 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St. Welcome the holiday season with a tribute to felines. Gathering to sing catmas carols and bid on sweets and other deserts. Percentage of profits donated to Saving Grace.
Sutherlin’s Lions Halloween Carnival — 2-4 p.m., West Intermediate School, 531 N. Comstock Ave., Sutherlin. Email sutherlinlions@gmail.com for more info.
Halloween Downtown — 4-6 p.m., downtown Sutherlin. Local businesses will be handing out candy. Trunk or Treat taking place at the Umpqua Bank parking lot, 100 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. www.bit.ly/329dpL9
Zoobilee — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Meet Animal Ambassadors, trick or treat, catch a special evening tour of the Asia section, snacks, games and more. $5-$13. www.bit.ly/2VzePvO
Halloween Family Fun — 6-8 p.m., TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Trick-or-treating fun for your costumed kiddos, all-you-can-bowl, $5 arcade play, a slice of pizza and a soda for just $15 per person. Reservations suggested. Payment must be made at time of reservation. 541-672-3601.
Spooktacular Halloween Carnival — 6-8:30 p.m., North Douglas County Fire & EMS, 531 S. Cedar St., Drain. Games, candy, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, spooky walks, Halloween short films for the kids and more.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-8. 541-440-9622.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6-8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Young’s Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Young’s Garden, 4702 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 general admission (2 and younger free). Playground, mini golf, pumpkin bowling, puzzle boards, corn hole, mazes, skeleton scavenger hunt and more. 541-673-8423.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Fall Arts & Crafts Day — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Fall Festival — 6-8 p.m., Family Church, 878 W. Sixth Ave., Sutherlin. Lots of candy, games, hayrides, and a petting zoo Great time for ages preschool to 5th grade. Katrina.ratledge@fcmail.org
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 -18. 541-440-9622.
2nd Annual Halloween Party — 3-5 p.m., Alanson M. Randol, DDS, 1100 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. free event with games, prizes and candy. 541-378-4817.
2019 Downtown Halloween Street Fair — 4-7 p.m., downtown Myrtle Creek. Various businesses open for trick or treating.
Annual Riddle Business Trick/Trunk or Treat — 4-5, downtown Riddle for Trick or Treating. 5-7 p.m. for Trunk or Treat, Riddle High School, 147 Main St.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Neewollah Parade — 5-8:30 p.m., downtown Roseburg. www.bit.ly/328KB5o
Trunk or Treat Mini Carnival and Game Night — 5-7 p.m., Roseburg First Christian Church, 432 SE Kane St., Roseburg. Plenty of games, candy and costumes for kids of all ages. 541-672-4566.
Harvest Carnival — 6-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Family Friendly evening full of food, drinks, candy, games, prizes, fun and more. 541-673-6201.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Oakland Church Harvest Carnival — 6-8 p.m., 1400 NE Oak St., Oakland. Preschool-8th grades are invited to come play carnival games and win candy and prizes. Costumes are encouraged. 541-459-4447.
FRIDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
