TODAY
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. An array of handmade crafts, all day raffle, food. Tables $10 to reserve for crafters interested in selling. Free admission. 720-394-4777.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
SUNDAY
Aebleskiver Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. Traditional Danish pancakes/donuts served with sausage, fruit cups, fruit, juice and coffee. 541-672-2231.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Homeschool Science Activity — 1-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Make Parenting a Pleasure II — 6-8 p.m., Tri-City Elementary, 546 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
Nurturing Parenting — 6-8 p.m., Brockway Elementary, 2520 Brockway Road, Winston. Free childcare provided, free class, light refreshments served. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
The Fun, Connected & Purposeful Grandparent Workshop — 6-7:30 p.m., Hucrest Community Church of God, 2075 NW Witherspoon Ave., Roseburg. Free. Learn how to connect more often, more meaningfully, and have more fun with your loved ones from any distance combining the best technologies and strategies. 541-671-0348.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg City Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Make Parenting a Pleasure — 6-8 p.m., Eastwood Elementary, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Call UCC Registration at 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Technology for Tots — 6-8 p.m., Douglas ESD, 1871 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Discuss everything from sense stimulation to time management. Answers to FAQs. 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
FRIDAY
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Lego Free Play — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Baby 101 — 6-8 p.m., CHI Mercy Health Conference Room A/B, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Learn some baby basics and helpful tips to help keep life with baby running smoothly. For all who interact with infants. A nurse will be available to answer questions. 541-440-4668 or register online at www.bit.ly/2OEY9ll.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
