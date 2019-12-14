TODAY
Breakfast with Santa — 7:30-10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Event will include a small surprise for each child. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, hot chocolate and coffee. Breakfast is $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. 541-673-0369.
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Holiday Craft Making Class — 10-11:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
FEATT Network Time with Santa — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage, 2930 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free for all children. Pictures with Santa, cookies and punch, special activities while you wait. Special consideration will be given for special needs children. 541-670-2750 or info@featt.org.
Make Space Demonstrations — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Viewing of the new 3D printer, outlining how the new Maker Space will be set up and answering questions. 541-492-7050.
Musical Storytime — 11-11:45 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Music based storytime and craft. Suitable for ages 0-8. 541-492-7050.
Sutherlin’s Christmas Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sutherlin Community Building, 150 S. Willamette St. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Yuletide Carolers, Chuck the Magician, games with prizes, face painting and kids Christmas crafts. Bring non-perishable food donation for extra vote in the Branches of Love Tree Decorating Contest. 541-637-8505.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Ticket prices range. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie”, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Holiday Craft Making Class — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Enjoy some gift shopping, hot cider and a holiday craft making class with Victoria Carnate. $8 per person. www.uvarts.com. 541-672-2532.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Timber Truckers Light Parade — 5-9 p.m., the parade starts on Main Street in Riddle and travels along Old Highway 99 to Main Street in Myrtle Creek where all entries will be judged. Free. 541-863-3037.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Journey Through Christmas — 6-8 p.m., Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Rosburg. 15 minute drive-thru of the Christmas story with live actors and animals. www.churchontherise.church.
Yoncalla Community Christmas Party and Tree Lighting — 7 p.m., Yoncalla Community Center, 400 Main St. Elementary school choir, high school band, lighting contest winners, First Citizen award and Santa Claus. Bring a non-perishable food item for Care & Share.
SUNDAY
Breakfast with Santa and Cheetahs — 8:30-10 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $11.95 – $14.95 per person. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Santa and Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. www.bit.ly/2NtiSHC. 541-679-6761.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Ticket prices range. Elephant artists painting wooden ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie”, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. www.bit.ly/2K5eXPb. 541-679-6761.
Pet Photos with Santa — 1-4 p.m., Roseburg Petco, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. $9.95 for digital image sent via email from Petco received the same day. www.bit.ly/33Tup8M.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $4 admission per person with the donation of non-perishable food. Build a gingerbread man, enjoy a festive storybook ride, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. www.bit.ly/33yRduo. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Journey Through Christmas — 6-8 p.m., Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Rosburg. 15 minute drive-thru of the Christmas story with live actors and animals. www.churchontherise.church.
MONDAY
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
FEATT Network Sibshops — 5-7:30 p.m., James D. Meyer Activity Center, 990 W. Stanton St., Roseburg. $15 per child, scholarships available. For children 8-12 with disabled siblings. Register at forms.gle/gSQqJ19xFbEyv6Hr7. Info@featt.org or 541-670-2557.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
TUESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30-11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Homeschool Science: Hour of Code — 1-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Kids 2nd-8th grade. Limited spots available. Call Aurora at 541-492-7054 to reserve your spot.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. 541-860-7272.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Snowflake Craft Time — 6-7 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. All ages program. Multiple craft stations with different ways to make snowflakes, including paper cutting, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, beads, glitter and more. 541-492-7050.
WEDNESDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9-11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom's Group — 9-11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Preschool Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Holiday Papercrafts — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Make paper chains, gingerbread men chains, snowflakes and other winter holiday crafts using paper. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
THURSDAY
Family Play Gym at the YMCA — 9-11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0-7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 10:30 a.m. by appointment, limited availability; 10:30-11:30 a.m. sensory friendly, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Toddler Storytime at the Roseburg Public Library — 11:15 a.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Stories, songs and fun. Craft will follow. Free. 541-492-7050.
Riddle City Library Preschool Story Time — 1 p.m., 637 First Ave. Books, songs, crafts, puppets for children, ages 3-6 years (with a favorite adult). 541-874-2070.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
Winter Celebrations Around the World — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Learn about how other countries celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays. This program is geared towards PreK-5th grade. 541-492-7050.
Girls Who Code — 4-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. For girls grades 3-5. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-9 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
FRIDAY
Get Your Pic with St. Nick — 9:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment, limited availability, sensory friendly, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Suite 64, Roseburg. Mid-day lunch breaks announced daily. www.facebook.com/StNickPic
Timber Town Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rotary Events Center, 123 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Holiday Crafts and home-made items, music and festivities.
Maker Space Open Hours — 1-5 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Includes a button maker, a sewing machine and a 3D printer. 541-492-7050.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30-4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5-18. 541-440-9622.
December Crafts — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Make a variety of December themed crafts. All ages program. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30-10 p.m, River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. $10 per car. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker, over 90 different light displays, wagon rides and more. Check online for special admission days, www.uvfestivaloflights.com.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
