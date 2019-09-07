ERICA WELCH
TODAY4-H Fun Round-Up — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmers Market/First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Learn about the multiple opportunities offered by 4-H.
Swag and Loot Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unity of Roseburg, 2140 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-957-1452.
Lego Club at the Myrtle Creek Library — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 231 NE Division St., Myrtle Creek. Free. Kids may want to bring some of their own Legos.
Story Time at While Away Books — 10:30 a.m., While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-957-1751.
2nd Annual Multicultural Fair — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Live entertainment, vendors, food and drink and more.
Tenmile Fire District Open House & Public Safety Day — Noon to 4 p.m., 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Safety info, disaster preparedness, station/equipment tour, firetruck rides, REACH helicopter landing, kids games and bounce house, levy information and food.
Family Fun Night & Bicycle Giveaway at the Races — 4 to 10 p.m., Douglas County Speedway, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. $15 for adults, $8 for military and seniors, kids 15 and under free.
SUNDAYFirst Sunday Jam with Eddy Ross — 4 to 8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Jam session. Family friendly event. Last jam until further notice. 541-459-9154.
MONDAYFree After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 to 18. 541-440-9622.
TUESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 to 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mom’s Weekly — 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Join moms in the community and read “Safehouse” by Joshua Straub. Childcare provided, $3 per family. Financial assistance available.
FEATT Family Network Family Walk — 10 a.m., YMCA Tennis Court, 1200 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Join other families, enjoy the fresh air and exercise. 541-670-2750.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 to 18. 541-440-9622.
Kids practice reading group — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. An hour of interactive reading for kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. Info: 541-860-7272.
Mom’s Walking Group — 6:15 p.m., Roseburg Junior Academy Track, 1653 NW Troost St., Roseburg. Moais are small groups that commit to walking together once a week for 10 weeks. Prizes at that half way mark and at the end! Free and family-friendly! 541-580-6857.
WEDNESDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Mothers of Preschoolers — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Every other Wednesday through the school year. Roseburg Alliance Church, 2165 Garden Valley Road. Childcare provided. Register at www.mops.org/join with group code wi-74 so the group knows who to expect and proper daycare.
South Umpqua Mom’s Group — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Family Church office, 132 First St., Myrtle Creek. Have coffee and relax while kids play.
Preschool Storytime at the Myrtle Creek Library — 11 a.m., Myrtle Creek Public Library, 231 NE Division St. Come hear a story read and be inspired to read and explore the library. Free.
Story Time at the Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library — 11 a.m., Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave. Storytime for the preschool and elementary children. A story and a craft normally done.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Free All Ages Movie — 6 p.m., Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside St., Riddle. Popcorn and food available for purchase. Kids under 14 must be accompanied by adult.
THURSDAYFamily Play Gym at the YMCA — 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Tumbling mats, bounce house, gymnastics equipment and more. Ages 0 — 7. Parents participation required. $5 per child, free for members. 541-440-9622.
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
FRIDAY51st Annual Winston Dillard Melon Festival — Noon to 9 p.m., Riverbend Park, 243 SE Thompson St., Winston. Kids games, vendors, live entertainment and more. www.facebook.com/WinstonDillardMelonFestival
Free After School Meals at the YMCA — 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. Ages 5 — 18. 541-440-9622.
Bingo — 6 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Ages 7 and up. 541-671-2634.
