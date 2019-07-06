Perhaps the best part of summer is the return to nature. While hiking, camping and other outdoor activities are not limited to warm weather, there is something special about spending hot summer days by the lake or on a trail.
Hiking is a healthy and fun activity that can include the whole family. Not only is it a highly recommended form of exercise, hiking provides opportunities to learn about plants and wildlife, “leave no trace” outdoor etiquette and builds self-confidence. Hiking is also a good reason to take a break from electronics.
In Douglas County, we have numerous trail options. With the help of community member Diana Pace of Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Group, we have identified the below trails as family-friendly.
Trails are rated E for easy, M for moderate and D for difficult. Please note, it is recommended to call the ranger station before embarking to check on the condition of the trail.
North Umpqua Ranger District
Susan Creek Falls — rated E, distance 0.8 mile each way and handicap accessible. Located 29 miles east of Roseburg on Highway 138, across from the Susan Creek Day-Use Area. Continuing another half mile leads to the pre-historic Indian Mounds Interpretive Site.
Fall Creek Falls — rated M, distance 1 mile each way. Located on Highway 138 at Fall Creek, about 6 miles west of Steamboat.
Steamboat Falls — rated E, distance 0.1 mile. Located at the Steamboat Falls Campground on Highway 138 at milepost 38 onto Steamboat Road to Steamboat Falls Campground.
Ilahee Lookout: — trail No. 1539, rated M, distance 1.5 miles round trip. Take Highway 138 to Dry Creek, left onto Ilahee Road No.4760 for 6 miles and left on 4760-100 to trailhead.
Twin Lakes — trail No. 1500, rated M, 2.5 miles round trip. Take Highway 138 past Dry Creek to Marsters Bridge, turn right and take road No.4770 for 10 miles to trailhead.
North Umpqua — Little River Area
Wolf Creek Falls — rated M, distance 1.2 mi each way. Take Highway 138 to milepost 16, turn right onto Little River Road for 11 miles to trailhead on right.
Grotto Falls — rated M, distance 0.3 mi each way. Take Highway 138 to milepost 16 turn onto Little River Road for 16.1 mi, left on Road 2703 for 4.4 miles, then left on road 2703-115 for 2 miles to trailhead.
Yaksoo Falls — trail No. 1519, rated M distance 0.7 miles each way. Take Highway 138 to Little River Road, which turns into Forest Road 27, to Lake in the Woods Campground. Trail is across the road.
Hemlock Falls — rated M, distance 0.4 miles each way. Take Highway 138 to Little River Road, to Lake in the Woods Campground, trail starts at campsite No. 1.
Diamond Lake Ranger District
Toketee Falls — rated M, distance 0.5 each way. Take Highway 138 to milepost 58.6 left onto road 34 and go left at the Y to trailhead road on the left.
Watson Falls — rated M, distance 0.4 mi each way. Take Highway 138 to milepost 60.5, turn left onto roadd 37 then right to parking area.
Clearwater Falls — rated E, distance 400 feet each way. Take Highway 138 to milepost 69.5.
Calamut Lake — rated E, distance 1.5 miles each way. Take Highway 138 to Windigo Pass Road to Kelsay-Calamut Road.
Tiller Ranger District
South Umpqua Falls — rated E, distance 0.3 mile each way. From Canyonville take County Road No. 1 to Tiller, then left on County Road 46-South Umpqua Road 28 for 21 miles to falls day use area.
Maranantha Trail — located off the west end of South Umpqua Falls, rated E distance 1.5 miles.Cliff and Buckeye Lakes — 3.4 miles round trip, rated M. From Tiller to Skimmerhorn Trailhead-S Umpqua Road 28 to FS Road 2830 to Road 2830-600 to Skimmerhorn, approximate 35 miles from Tiller.
Fish Lake — Three miles round trip, rated E. From Tiller take County Road 46-S Umpqua Road 28 to FS Road 2823 to Road 2830 to Road 2840 to trailhead, approximate 28 miles from Tiller.
Pup Prairie — trail No. 1434, 2 miles rated E-M. From Tiller County Road 46 to Jackson Creek Road 29 to Road 2947 to Road 2947-400, take right fork of 2947-400 to Cripple Camp.
Donegan Prairie — trail No. 1431, 6 mile loop, rated E. From Tiller County Road 46 to Jackson Creek Road 29 to Road 68 to 2925-800, approximate 33 miles from Tiller.
Cripple Camp — trail No. 1435, 0.7 miles each way, rated E. From Tiller Road 46 to Jackson Creek Road 29 to 2947 to 2947-400 to Cripple Camp trailhead, approximate 28 miles from Tiller.
Grasshopper — trail No. 1574, 1.7 mile each way, rated M and to Grasshopper Mt trail No. 1580 0.75 mile each way, rated E; junctions with several other trails. From Tiller County Road 46 to South Umpqua Road 28 to 2823 to 2830 to 2830-600.
