Barbara Gier has been interested in family history since she was a child, but it wasn't until she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that she really gave into that passion.
It's a passion and obsession, shared by Patricia Gausnell, who has been involved with the church's Family History Center since it opened locally in 1977.
Both Gier and Gausnell began their genealogy journey when they joined the church at the age of 18. According to Gausnell, it is a church practice to find information on your ancestors and then do temple work in their honor.
"I think everybody has a need to find their past and their ancestors and connect with their family," Gausnell said.
Gier remembers asking her mother about their heritage when she was young. She found the answer — "Oh, you're Heinz 57" — unsatisfactory, but a family history class offered by the church gave her the opportunity to find the answers she wanted.
And what answers and connections she has made. Through countless hours of work, Gier and her sister Kay Allen have connected with distant relatives and even found relations they didn't know about. They've collected their own fun family stories about relatives they never knew.
"You don't expect to find everything in one big piece," Gier said. "But if you love a mystery, you'll love family history. You'll find some exciting things, but expect to find some shady parts in there as well."
Gier has been volunteering with the church's Family History Center since 2015, helping church members and the public alike trace their history. Gausnell said patrons are usually a split between the two crowds.
Usually, those patrons know what it is they are there to look for but need help. Other times, they don't know where to start. That's where the knowledgeable volunteer staff come into play. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, Gier said, but every volunteer is there to help.
The center has 10 computers offering free access to multiple genealogy websites and features. The church partners with websites such as MyHeritage.com, Ancestry.com and even various newspaper sites. It also offers other physical resources, such as a microfilm and microfiche reader and photo scanners.
One of Gier's favorite features is called Memories, where she can upload photos and newspaper articles about her relatives and find similar documents from others in the system.
"It brings people to life," Gier said. "And that's what family history is to me. It's not only knowing the names and the dates, but it's knowing their story, because their story is part of who you are."
Located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg, the Family History Center is open to the public 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Classes are also offered on the second Wednesday of each month and then usually uploaded to the center's website. More information, including a full list of center resources, can be found at bit.ly/3Fnn4UE.
"It makes you feel really good to to be of service, you know, and it's really one of the highlights of my week," Gausnell said of volunteering at the center. "I'm 76, but I hope that day never comes in my life that I can't work in the Family History Center."
