One by one, pickers and players from all over Oregon trickle into the Floral Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. One by one, they join a growing circle of pickers and strummers who are gathered in the round. Four chairs, five chairs, then all of a sudden, a dozen. As their circle grows, an even larger circle of chairs filled with toe-tapping spectators forms around them.
As the group grows, so does its sound. The initial sounds of a few violins and acoustic guitars have grown into a twang-filled orchestra that includes standup basses, a mandolin and several other stringed instruments.
Every once in a while, a 9-year-old named Leo takes a seat in the inner circle among the group of well-seasoned players. One of them is Leo’s grandmother, Kelly Wadsworth, who gifted him with a violin a few years ago and taught him how to play it.
“If we don’t have kiddos, we don’t have a future,” Kelly Wadsworth said.
The Wadsworths are participating in the Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers’ Association’s annual state convention. The group has chosen Douglas County as its host this year. For three days, the fairgrounds will be their quasi home. Not only are they here to conduct their annual business, but they are also here to get down to the business of playing with friends — old and new.
The getting down part started Wednesday evening. Leo, a third-grader at Melrose Elementary School in Roseburg, was one of the first players to arrive. While his grandmother was busy prepping food in the kitchen, Leo was laser-focused on his playing.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “My grandma taught me how to play a few years ago. She got me a fiddle as a Christmas present and I was totally surprised.”
Leo is a voracious reader — having just finished the seven-book Harry Potter series last week, which took him just eight months to read. But one thing he hasn’t quite mastered yet is reading music, so he plays by ear. He has learned songs like the Tennessee Waltz, Red Wing and Old Joe Clark, and he can play right along with everyone here.
“I’ve watched him play over the years,” Jude Stensland, the 2022 convention’s co-chair, said. “He’s come a long, long way.”
Just to kick things up a notch, Stensland is currently teaching Leo how to play the standup bass.
“A lot of our parents teach their kids (to play),” Stensland said. “Sometimes, they’ll get interested through really good fiddle teachers. Several people here are classically-trained violinists who cross-pollinated to fiddle. All can read (sheet) music, but most play by ear.”
The association is roughly 1,200 members strong, but one thing they need more of is kids.
“We definitely need more kids,” Stensland said. “We have numerous scholarships available and we loan out fiddles so kids can learn. We have a lot to give them, but we need more of them for the future.”
On this night, they are in luck. The group gathered outside of the circle has five youngsters in it; all are listening intently to the music and eager to slide a rosined bow across a child-sized fiddle. A man nearby with a standup bass encourages the kiddos to touch the large instrument as he plays so they can feel the music it is making. As the deep boomy sounds resonate on their small hands, wide smiles reach their beaming faces. The experience strikes a chord.
“Looks like we have a marketing opportunity here,” a member says while passing by.
During the convention’s three-day run, there will be plenty of jam sessions along with dancing, workshops and stage shows that the public can enjoy. There will also be activities for kiddos with youth fiddling and children’s music.
Attendance is free; donations are always welcomed. Activities run each day from 8 a.m. to midnight on both Friday and Saturday.
“If you play any kind of acoustic instrument, bring it along and come on down,” Stensland said. “We have plenty of areas for jamming and meeting people.”
For more information about OOTFA, please contact Stensland at 541-430-2080 or jude999s@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.