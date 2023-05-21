With the end of April, the Douglas County 4-H enrollment season has come to a close for 2022-2023, but don’t fret because it will be opening up again come October 2023.
This gives plenty of time to start deciding if 4-H is the right fit for your family. It is never too early to start thinking about what project areas your child may want to get involved in or if becoming an Approved 4-H Leader is a step you are interested in taking.
Douglas County 4-H offers a wide variety of project areas that include:
Large Animals
Small Animals
Civics and Leadership
Science and Technology
Family and Consumer Sciences
Natural Science
Horticulture
Expressive Arts
A great way to learn about the project areas being offered within the Douglas County 4-H Program, is to attend events that showcase the hard work of current 4-H Members. Such events include the Douglas County Lamb Show and the Douglas County Fair.
The Douglas County Lamb Show (June 3) and the Douglas County Fair (Aug. 9-12) are annual events that show what skills members have learned throughout their time in the program. They are also a chance for them to put their skills to the test in a setting where their work is evaluated by an experienced judge.
While these are a great opportunity for the youth involved, these events also offer a chance for the public to view and determine if 4-H may be the right fit for them. For instance, if you have a child interested in livestock, you may want to take them to view the 4-Hers working with their animals at Lamb Show or one of the various livestock shows put on throughout fair week in August.
These focus on their skills in training a livestock animal, as well as their understanding on what it takes to raise a breeding or market animal.
If you have a child interested in art, photography, sewing, baking, science or any number of other things, you may want to bring them through the exhibit building at the Douglas County Fair, where such exhibits will be on display.
Within these areas, there are often various techniques to learn, and the fair offers an opportunity to show their understanding of the technique and how to utilize it when creating a final product.
Becoming a 4-H member is a chance for youth to learn more about what they are passionate about, and a chance for volunteers to share their skills with the next generation.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, and are unsure where to begin, contact the Douglas County OSU Extension Office to learn about the nine ways to volunteer with 4-H at 541-672-4461 or bit.ly/2W0NIe2.
Nicky Morales is the Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Nicky can be reached by email nicky.morales@oregonstate.edu. or 541-236-3042.
