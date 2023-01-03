An important part of having healthy food is food safety. Making sure you handle food safely provides healthy food that keeps your body running right.
By keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold, washing hands and surfaces and separating foods that can cause contamination, your family can have wonderful, healthy meals together.
Here are four words to remember for food safety: clean, cook, chill and separate.
When cooking with meat, food safety is a very important aspect to remember. Raw meat can be a food safety concern. But with proper temperatures and separation from other foods, you can safely prepare recipes with raw meat.
Each different type of meat has a proper temperature to cook it to reduce the risk of food borne illness.
Tips for keeping food safe from Foodhero.org keeping food safe monthly:
- Put the thermometer in the middle of the thickest part of the food, making sure it does not touch the cooking dish or any bone.
- Find the safe cooking temperature of foods in the chart.
- Wash the thermometer after each use with hot, soapy water.
- Check your thermometer each month by putting it in ice water to see if it reads 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If it does not, look for manufacturer directions that may tell you how to adjust it.
Other food safety principals to remember when preparing meat items: do not wash chicken or poultry. Washing them actually spreads bacteria to more surfaces in your house. Cooking them to the proper temperature of 165 Fahrenheit will kill harmful bacteria.
To hold food at a warm temperature, make sure that it stays above 140 degrees to ensure safety. Food should be refrigerated within two hours of preparation and chilled to 40 degrees or lower to keep it out of what is called the danger zone. Bacteria multiply quickly in a temperature range 40-140 degrees.
Keep uncooked meat and eggs separated from fruit and vegetables to prevent contamination. Using one cutting board for meats and one for fruits, vegetables and ready to eat items helps prevent cross-contamination. I like to cut all of my produce before starting to work with raw meat to help reduce the potential of cross contamination.
If you are marinading your meat, do not use leftover marinade on cooked meat. Do not put your cooked meat on a plate that was used for raw meat. Simple tricks can help you reduce your exposure to harmful bacteria.
Keep your family healthy this year by remembering the four words of food safety; clean, cook, chill, and separate. Following these simple food safety recommendations means your family can enjoy healthy meals without worry of food borne illness.
