My family loves trying new Foodhero.org recipes. As a busy mom I find that they are easy and quick to make, I usually always have the ingredients on hand and my kids enjoy them. What else could I ask for really!
We have found some are go to recipes in our house like the favorite pancakes and the Asian turkey lettuce wraps.
This last week I needed extra pizza dough and I didn’t have time for it to rise so I checked out Foodhero.org and found a recipe for no-yeast pizza crust. It only has to rest for 10 minutes, which was perfect for my time frame, and there is only five ingredients. My kids gave it a thumbs up and said it was their favorite part of the pizza.
I find pizza is a great go to recipe because you can top it with about any leftovers or extra produce from your garden. I have used zucchini, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and basil. All I need on hand is some cheese and the rest I can find in my pantry or the garden during this time of year.
There is also a no-cook pizza sauce recipe if you need a quick easy recipe for sauce. My kids enjoy helping with spreading the sauce on the pizza and topping the pizza. I like to make small little individual pizzas with a salad or veggies on the side for a meal.
The no-yeast pizza crust doesn’t make a lot of dough — just enough for one 12 inch pizza — so I would double it if I was making a small pizza for every one of my family members. I also like to sauté or grill my veggies before adding them to a pizza but you don’t have too.
I find that there are a lot of great summer recipes on Foodhero.org. With almost all the recipes focused around fruits and vegetables, you can find a recipe for whatever item is growing in your garden.
Since the Food Hero’s mission is to help increase fruit and vegetable consumption you will find lots of great recipes to help you add healthy meals that are budget friendly and many are kid approved. Find kid approved stamps on recipes that have been tasted by Oregon youth who at least 70% or more like the recipe.
Recipes can be looked up alphabetically or by ingredient. If you have summer squash like zucchini growing like crazy in your garden right now you can look up all the recipes that use zucchini on the website. It’s a great way to search for items when you are looking to use them up.
Give foodhero.org a try next time you’re looking for ways to use up extra produce or if you’re short on time and need a healthy quick meal for your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.